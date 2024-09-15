The Los Angeles Angels are in the midst of another lost season, as the team is currently in last place of the AL West. They sit 19 games behind the division leading Houston Astros, and it's clear that a lot of work is needed to get the major league squad back to the postseason. Franchise icon Mike Trout is once again out for the season due to injury, and GM Perry Minasian needs to continue to try and build up the roster. Some prospects are making their way through the system, but that's not enough to help right now.

Another suggestion? The free agent market, which will be loaded with stars come this winter. Names such as New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto and Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes headline this upcoming class, but there's plenty of star power to go around. That is something the Angels desperately need.

The team has a mixed record in free agency, as some of their big signings (such as third baseman Anthony Rendon) haven't worked out according to plan. Yet, Minasian and his front office staff need to keep trying. Bringing in a couple of stars to team up with Trout wouldn't be a bad idea. Also, picking up some role players to help fill out the MLB roster should be a focus as well. Here are three names to keep an eye out for Los Angeles this upcoming winter.

1. Could Roki Sasaki be latest Japanese addition for Angels?

Arguably the best Japanese pitching prospect since Shohei Ohtani, it's possible that Sasaki might not even make it stateside. But if he can get there during this window, then all bets are off. He'll be chased by a lot of teams in free agency, as his talent is undeniable. The majority of American baseball fans were introduced to Sasaki during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where he starred for Japan during their title winning run.

The 22-year-old (he'll be 23 in November) would likely be in the Angels' rotation from day one, as he features an electric four pitch mix. That includes a fastball that clears 100 miles an hour, as well as three off speed offerings. One of those offerings is a forkball, a pitch rarely used in the major leagues in today's game. A variant of the split-finger pitch that is very popular in Japanese baseball, the forkball's movement is similar but moves like a splitter/12-6 curveball hybrid instead.

Sasaki has also thrown a perfect game during his time with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league. Although he might not make the trip stateside yet, it is highly possible. If the Marines post him in the winter, then the Angels need to try their hardest to land the next Japanese star. If he's even half as good as Ohtani was, he'll be well worth the price tag that would be needed to bring him to Angel Stadium.

2. Alex Bregman could solve Angels' third base woes

Rendon has largely been a bust for the Angels since his signing, which is surprising. He was healthy the majority of the time with the Washington Nationals, his first major league club. Since coming to Los Angeles though, he's dealt with one injury after another. The Athletic actually broke down all of the third baseman that have played the position since Rendon, and they've had 28 different players at the position since the winter of 2019 when the third baseman signed with the team.

If at first you don't succeed, try again. Bregman has been one of the best third basemen in the majors since his debut with the Houston Astros. He's a great defender and excellent hitter. He's also likely to secure a long-term, high paying contract. Whether he resigns with the Astros or signs with a new club, Bregman is almost certain to get paid.

Minasian and the Angels front office should push him to switch to another AL West club. It's possible that the Astros won't have the money to retain the former LSU Tiger, and Los Angeles needs to spend in order to contend right now. Bringing in Bregman (and possibly the next guy on this list too) would help boost an offense that sorely needs help outside of Trout, even when the center fielder is healthy. Will owner Arte Moreno open the checkbook once again, like he did in the past?

3. Pete Alonso would bring power and patience to Angels lineup

The Angels can use more help in their lineup. First baseman Nolan Schanuel has played decently in his first full season in the majors, but he doesn't fit the role of a prototypical first baseman. The Halos really don't have a first baseman in their minor league system that checks that box either. This is why inking one of the top first basemen on the market might be a good idea for Minasian and his staff.

Alonso is smack dab in the middle of his prime and turns 30 in September. He's been one of the majors' top ten first basemen since his debut with the Mets in 2019. He hit over 50 home runs in his rookie campaign and has won multiple Home Run Derbys as well. He's a major power threat and has hit 224 round trippers over the course of his first six years in the majors.

Imagine a Los Angeles lineup with Trout, Bregman and Alonso at its heart. It would be a potent core indeed, and one that could help the Halos get back to contention next season. Sasaki would also become the team's ace and could lead a pitching staff from the get-go. If there's ever a time to spend a lot of money, next offseason would arguably be the time to do it. Will Moreno and Minasian do that? Come December, the baseball world will see.