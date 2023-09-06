The 2022-23 season has gone horribly wrong for the Los Angeles Angels. As usual, they followed the same script they've followed in the past few years. An encouraging, if not middling, start to the season, bringing some hope that they can get a playoff spot. This time, they added a new storyline: buying at the trade deadline to “improve”. However, the same old twist came again, collapsing after the trade deadline to completely fall off the playoff race.

It's been nothing but frustration for Angels fans. Now, they enter a pivotal 2024 offseason for the team. A certain Japanese sensation is heading into unrestricted free agency. Their other franchise cornerstone might be mulling a move as well. If they haven't completely squandered an opportunity to convince both players, this offseason might be their only chance to do so. Let's look at the who the Angels should target in free agency during the 2023-24 offseason.

1. Shohei Ohtani, SP/DH, Angels

I mean… was this ever in doubt?

Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency is currently the biggest talking point in MLB outside of the playoff race. The Angels superstar will be testing out the FA market as an UNRESTRICTED free agent in 2024. That means he'll be able to sign with any team that he chooses, and Arte Moreno and co. can't do a single thing about it.

The 2023 season was supposed to be the Angels' “audition” for Shohei Ohtani, so to speak. A playoff appearance alone would've been a good way to convince the Japanese star to stay. There was hope that the Angels could break their playoff drought this season. They held a positive win-loss record heading into the MLB trade deadline.

Instead, it was a total collapse. The Angels went on a multi-game losing streak and haven't recovered since. Worse, Ohtani suffered an injury that forced him to stop pitching. He's been scratched from a couple of their last games, and he's set to undergo surgery to repair the injured ligament in his arm.

Regardless of his injury status, the Angels need to do everything in their power to prevent Shohei Ohtani from leaving during the 2024 MLB free agency. Ohtani is the best player LA has ever had, and losing him would be devastating. Purely from the team's standpoint, Ohtani staying is the best possible outcome for them.

2. Blake Snell, SP, Padres

Whether Shohei Ohtani stays in Anaheim or not, the Angels still need to address their biggest problem on the roster during the MLB free agency: their starting rotation. Ohtani is their best pitcher, obviously. After that, though? There's a steep dropoff in talent. Reid Detmers and Patrick Sandoval are solid, but better teams have better arms as their SP2 and SP3 when their ace isn't healthy.

The Halos tried to remedy their starting pitcher woes by trading for former White Sox righty Lucas Giolito. At the time, Giolito was one of the best free agent targets on the market. However, his stint with the Angels was so bad (6 starts, 6.87 ERA) that the team outright released him. It's safe to say that LA still needs a new arm for their rotation.

Enter Blake Snell. Snell's talent is undeniable: he won the Cy Young award early in his career for a reason. After being overshadowed by other arms, Snell is back to his Cy Young form. His 2.50 ERA is currently the best in the National League, making a marked improvement across the board. He's one of the few bright spots on the Padres' roster.

Snell is entering 2024 as an unrestricted free agent as well. It will take a fortune to sign him and Ohtani, but taking Snell might help convince Ohtani to stay with the Angels.

3. Cody Bellinger

Okay, the Angels don't exactly need more firepower on their roster. On paper, the Angels' attack is just fine. There's definitely room for improvement, don't get me wrong, but ranking 12th in runs per game isn't too shabby. At the very least, it doesn't seem to be the root cause of their problems. They have found a solid batting order bolstered by veteran sluggers and young hitters, even without Ohtani and Mike Trout.

However, if there's an easy upgrade ripe for the taking, the Angels would be wise to get that player. Nolan Schanuel is emerging as a solid leadoff batter from first base. Their outfielder rotation without Trout (Randal Grichuk, Mickey Moniak, Luis Rengifo) is solid as well.

You know who could make all though positions better, though? Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is this year's feel-good comeback story. The former NL MVP looked like a shell of himself towards the end of his stint with the Dodgers. After donning a different shade of blue with the Cubs, though, Bellinger is back to raking balls like he did before.

Bellinger's natural position is center fielder, which does conflict with Mike Trout's position. However, Bellinger has also played at first base. There's also the option of Bellinger learning how to play one of the corner outfield positions or being a designated hitter.