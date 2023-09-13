The Los Angeles Angels visit the Seattle Mariners for the final game between these two teams this season. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Angels are now batting .225 against the Mariners this season. In the 12 games, the Angels have hit 18 home runs, 18 doubles, and they have scored 51 runs. Shohei Ohtani is leading the team with 13 hits, but he has been out with an injury. He also has four home runs. Logan O'Hoppe has four games played against the Mariners this season. In those games, O'Hoppe has four hits, three runs scored, and three home runs. Brandon Drury has collected 11 hits in his nine games played against Seattle this season. On the mound, the Angels have a 4.62 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 10.2 K/9. In the 12 games, just three of their starts have been quality.

The Mariners are batting .268 against the Angels this season. They have hit 20 home runs, 24 doubles, and scored 64 runs in the 12 games played. Julio Rodriguez has been very good against Los Angeles. He has 18 hits in 12 games played. Three of those have been home runs, and he has hit six doubles, as well. Rodriguez has also scored 12 runs. Teoscar Hernandez has 15 hits, seven runs scored, four home runs, and nine RBI against the Angels. On the mound, the Mariners have a 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 10.4 K/9. Four of their 12 starts have been quality.

The Angels are undecided about a starting pitcher as of right now. The Mariners will hand the ball to Luis Castillo.

Here are the Angels-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+125)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-150)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Angels vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports West, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are undecided on a pitcher, but that does not totally matter. They have been one of the few teams to have Castillo's number this season. They have faced Castillo three times this season. Castillo pitched well the first time, but the Angels have gotten to him the past two. In his last two starts against the Angels, Castillo has thrown 12 innings, allowed 16 hits, allowed 12 runs (10 earned), and Los Angeles has hit five home runs off him. The Angels have gotten to Castillo, and that is exactly what they will have to do in this one. If they can continue getting to Castillo, the Angels will cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Castillo has been very good this season. He is coming off an excellent start against the Tampa Bay Rays, and he now owns a 3.08 ERA. To go along with that, he has a 1.04 WHIP, and 191 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings pitched. One thing Castillo has done especially well this season is pitch at home. He has a 2.49 home ERA, a 10.9 K/9, his walks are down, and opponents hit .180 off him. The Angels struggle to hit, and Castillo is solid at home. If he can continue to pitch well at home, and take advantage of a struggling team, the Mariners will cover the spread.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

I know the Angels have been able to get to Castillo, but I do not think that will happen in this one. I will put my trust into Luis Castillo and bet on him to help the Mariners cover the spread. Seattle has won the last eight games Castillo has started, so I am betting on that streak to continue.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-150), Over 7.5 (-105)