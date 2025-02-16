The Los Angeles Angeles thought they were turning the corner as a franchise when they signed Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million contract. However, Arte Moreno and company have seen their mega deal backfire completely.

Now, Rendon is poised to miss all of 2025 after suffering a hip injury. From the financial side of things, Moreno did not take out an insurance policy on Rendon. While that's not abnormal across MLB, it's a major blow when it comes to Rendon. Not having insurance on the third baseman could cost Moreno upwards of $50 million, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Assuming Rendon misses all of 2025, he will have appeared in 257 games through his first five seasons in Los Angeles; just 25.3 percent of all games played. He has never appeared in more than 58 games as injuries have held him back mightily.

When he has been on the diamond, Rendon has hit .242 with 22 home runs, 125 RBI and 10 stolen bases. Nine home runs and 34 RBI mark his franchise highs with the Angels. To make matters worse, in 2019 – Rendon's final season with the Washington Nationals – he hit .319 with 34 home runs and 126 RBI.

He outproduced his entire tenure with the Angels in his lone All-Star season with the Nationals.

And Arte Moreno is the one footing the bill. Anthony Rendon is set to make almost $39 million in both 2025 and 2026. The final will finally be rid of him come 2027, but that is a lot of money to be paying a player who isn't playing. Especially when the Angels haven't made the playoffs since 2014.

But that isn't anything new to Moreno or Los Angeles fans. They have seen the Anthony Rendon disaster unfold year after year as almost $300 million gets flushed down the drain. The 2025 season is proving to be no different. Only this time around it comes with a massive bill at the feet of Angels ownership.