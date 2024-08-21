Many Los Angeles Angels fans were optimistic about the hiring of manager Ron Washington, but they did not have any grand illusions about the team earning an improbable playoff berth this year. The city of Anaheim braced itself for pain, a routine it is unfortunately all too familiar with following a near-decade of losing seasons. With Mike Trout missing nearly the entire campaign, 2024 is about one thing, and one thing only– the future.

Several players are auditioning to be a viable component of this franchise for the next few seasons. Zach Neto and Logan O'Hoppe are looking to solidify themselves as potential pillars with their respective solid years, but there is a pitcher who is drawing considerable attention across the league right now.

Ben Joyce's show-stopping performance vs. Bobby Witt Jr.

Right-handed reliever Ben Joyce is defying what should be possible, emitting a dangerous amount of heat when on the mound. Modern pitchers obviously emphasize velocity, but Joyce is taking it to a whole other level. He overpowered one of the best players in the MLB on Tuesday night, forcing baseball fans from all over the country to acknowledge his eye-catching ability.

With the Angels leading the Kansas City Royals 9-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Joyce faced off against star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. He struck out the phenom on three swinging strikes, all of which were 103-plus mph fastballs, to secure the road victory.

Such a feat is already difficult to comprehend, but MLB's Sarah Langs explains the magnitude of this dominant pitching sequence.

“Ben Joyce’s strikeout of Witt was the first under pitch tracking (2008) of: 3 pitches, 3 whiffs, all 103.0+ mph,” the researching extraordinaire posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Only other 3-pitch K all at 103+ mph in that span? Joyce on 8/3/24 of J.D. Martinez (called strike, foul, swinging strike) !!!”

The 23-year-old is not merely the man of the hour, however. After posting a 5.40 ERA in 12 games for the Halos in 2023, he is putting together a noteworthy 2024 season. Joyce has a 2.54 ERA, 24 strikeouts and a .216 batting average against in 25 appearances. But his eye-popping K versus Witt appears to be his “I've arrived” moment.

The MLB-watching world reacts to Angels' breakout reliever

“This looks illegal,” Underdog Fantasy's Steve Perrault said. “You know it’s coming, but you can’t do anything about {it}. Incredible,” another posted.

When a player dominates, comparisons are bound to ensue. Joyce's elite velocity instantly evokes images of another modern flamethrower. “The new {Aroldis} Chapman!!” one fan said.

Ben Joyce, also known as The Volunteer Fireman, could be in line to snag the full-time closer role now that Carlos Estevez is gone. Fans are desperately hoping he can establish himself as the backbone of Anaheim's bullpen. Zach Neto and Logan O'Hoppe, the other most promising youngsters on this club, each recorded two hits in the Angels' latest win, with the former belting a home run and the latter notching two RBIs.

If this intriguing trio can stay the course until the end of the regular season, the first year of the Ron Washington era should be considered a clear step in the right direction.