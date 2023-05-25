Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brett Phillips now has a new role for the team after being designated for assignment last Saturday.

The Angels utilized him primarily as a late-game defensive replacement and pinch-runner. Despite contributing to the Angels with his defense, speed and leadership, Phillips had been struggling offensively, hitting just .077/.250/.077 with a .327 OPS in 19 games. Such struggles led Phillips to be designated for assignment.

But according to Jeff Fletcher, Phillips has now been outrighted to the Los Angeles Angels’ Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees.

Brett Phillips was outrighted to AAA, so he’s staying in the #Angels system. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 24, 2023

This means that he is still under contract with the Angels, but he will not be playing in the Major Leagues for the time being. He has the option to reject the assignment and become a free agent, but it is unlikely that he will do so, as it would mean giving up his salary. Instead, he will likely report to Salt Lake and play for the Bees.

Brett Phillips has played at the MLB level since 2017, spending time with the Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, and Baltimore Orioles in addition to the Angels, sporting a career batting average of .225 with 13 home runs and 71 RBI in 316 games. He is also a Gold Glove defender and a good baserunner. Unfortunately, his offensive production has been abysmal. That said, he still may be able to carve out a big league role due to his defense and speed.

It is unclear what Brett Phillips’ future holds with the Los Angeles Angels. He could potentially return to the Major Leagues if he can improve his offensive production. However, he could also be traded or released. In the meantime, Phillips will focus on playing well in Triple-A. He has the opportunity to prove to the Angels that he deserves another chance in the Major Leagues. If he can do that, he could be back very soon.