Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth was taken to the hospital after getting hit in the head on a weird play in the fourth inning of a 5-3 victory over the host New York Mets on Saturday night. Angels manager Phil Nevin gave an optimistic update on Silseth's situation after the game, per ESPN.

“He was talking the whole time. He was more wondering if he covered the right base,” Nevin said. “Not to make light of it, it was a scary moment for sure. But he was talking and alert so that part was good.”

This was a freak injury on a freak play. The Mets had men on first (Jeff McNeil) and second (Francisco Lindor) with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Lindor broke toward third on the pitch but then stopped as McNeil stole second, leaving Lindor in no man's land. However, Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe threw the ball to first after the pitch, setting up the injury. Angels first baseman Trey Cabbage threw the ball across the diamond to third to try to get Lindor, only to hit Silseth in the back of the head as the pitcher tried to get in position to back up the play. Silseth took a few steps and then went down as Lindor went on to score:

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Mets are on the board. Angels pitcher Chase Silseth has left the game after being hit by the throw. pic.twitter.com/Ju9qCRQezF — SNY (@SNYtv) August 27, 2023

Nevin was a bit confused by O'Hoppe's decision to throw to first, calling it a “teaching moment” for the 23-year-old. O'Hoppe explained his rationale like so: “As far as what I was thinking, I saw him breaking … and threw the ball to first.”

O'Hoppe admitted it was “a tough thing to see” Silseth go down like that.

The good news is the Angels pitcher seems to be doing okay after going to the hospital for more tests. Chase Silseth wasn't the only player to suffer a head injury in this game, with Mets star Pete Alonso also exiting after getting hit in the head with a pitch.