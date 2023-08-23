Shohei Ohtani has no shortage of fans, even when it comes to fellow MLB players. The Los Angeles Angels superstar receives autograph requests daily, but he might not have expected the recent request he got from a former Angels pitcher.

Dan Haren, who pitched in the MLB for 13 years, three of those with the Angels, sent a jersey to Ohtani with a note asking for his signature.

“Mr. Ohtani, my name is Dan Haren,” Haren wrote. “Can you please sign this jersey for my personal collection?”

Haren also apparently sent a jersey to Mike Trout, who he was teammates with in LA in 2012.

Haren never put up numbers quite like Ohtani has, but he had a very good career for a starting pitcher. He was a three-time All-Star and has a career ERA of 3.75 in over 2,400 innings.

Ohtani achieved something that Haren was the last to do earlier this season. In a May 15 game against the Baltimore Orioles, Ohtani recorded four hits as a starting pitcher. Haren was the last to do that, accomplishing the feat in 2010.

That is just one of the many out-of-this-world stats that Ohtani has put up this season as he showcases his talents for MLB teams to see ahead of his highly anticipated free agency. The Angels are hoping they can convince him to stay, but the further they drop in the standings, the less of a reality that becomes.

Shohei Ohtani is a bright character and is beloved by so many people in the baseball circle. Dan Haren is just the latest fan who wants a memory of the Japanese legend.