Longtime New York Mets outfielder Daniel Murphy has finally hung up the spikes after making one last run at baseball with the Los Angeles Angels on a minor league contract, per SI.com. Murphy retired from baseball back in 2021, but he came out of retirement in March to sign with the Long Island Ducks. The Angels later purchased his contract in June, and Murphy joined their Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees. He played 38 games for the Bees before calling it quits on his baseball career.

Murphy's MLB career spanned 12 seasons and four teams. He managed an impressive lifetime batting average of .296 and was a three-time All Star. Murphy had an incredible postseason run for the Mets in 2015, hitting seven home runs and earning NLCS MVP honors, helping the Mets to the World Series.

He then signed with the Washington Nationals, where he would spend the next three years of his career and play his best baseball. In 2016, Murphy hit .347 and led the National League in doubles, slugging and OPS, finishing second in NL MVP voting.

It came as a surprise when Murphy revamped his baseball career earlier this year. At 38, Murphy could still have some left in the tank. The Angels took a low risk chance on him that could have theoretically helped them try to make a playoff push. Murphy played well over those 38 games in Triple-A, batting close to .300. The Angels never called him up, however, and Murphy decided it was finally time to retire for good. At least, for now. Murphy ended his retirement once, he could do it again, but it looks unlikely.