The Los Angeles Angels continue to bolster their bullpen after a rough season that saw them miss out on playoff contention for the eighth straight year.

After signing Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million deal, the Angels are now bringing in free agent reliever Carlos Estevez as well. According to reports, the former Colorado Rockies pitcher is moving to the LA franchise on a two-year, $14 million contract.

Estevez’s signing is certainly a solid boost to an Angels team that really needs additional bullpen depth. While the 29-year-old has had a rather up-and-down career, it is worth noting that he is coming off the best season in his six years in the MLB.

In 2022, Estevez posted a 3.47 ERA (135 ERA) while averaging 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He played in 62 games for the Rockies last season. Throughout his career, he has a 4.59 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. He has also tallied 312 strikeouts and 25 saves in 321 games–all as a reliever with Colorado.

It remains to be seen what other moves the Angels will make to improve the roster, but they are definitely on the right path. Shohei Ohtani is coming off another MVP-caliber campaign, but it’s clear he needs more help in order to break Los Angeles’ playoff drought.

The last time the Angels made the playoffs was in 2014 when they topped the American League with a 98-64 record. But even then, they lost in the divisional series. The Halos haven’t won the World Series ever since their lone championship in 2002 as well.