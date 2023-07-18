The Los Angeles Angels defeated the New York Yankees in dramatic fashion on Monday night, winning via a walk-off. Shohei Ohtani homered again and the Angels are trying to climb the standings in the American League West and Wild Card. Highly-regarded prospect catcher Logan O'Hoppe may be able to return and help the Halos soon, as he shared a promising injury update Tuesday, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger

“Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder) progressed to catching today with the catcher’s gear on. He said he felt great,” Bollinger wrote on Twitter.

The fact that O'Hoppe said he felt great is obviously a tremendous sign.

Logan O'Hoppe's injury timetable, other Angels updates

O'Hoppe is dealing with shoulder inflammation. His injury timetable is fairly uncertain, however, there's a chance he could return in August. He suffered the injury in April following a respectable start to the year. He will provide a burst of energy to the Angels upon his return, the only question is whether or not the ball club will still be in contention in August.

Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon are also both currently on the injured list. According to MLB.com, Rendon could possibly return in late July, while Trout is hoping to come back from his injury in August.

The main talking point around MLB right now is Shohei Ohtani. Rumors are swirling as the Angels decide if they will trade him. Reports have stated the team is listening to offers, but they reportedly will not trade him to their cross-town rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Angels will face the Yankees once again on Tuesday night. Every game is extremely important for this Halos team prior to the MLB trade deadline as the Ohtani rumors continue to be discussed.