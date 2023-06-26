The Los Angeles Angels got a positive injury update on their rookie shortstop Zach Neto after he went down in mid June.

Neto was called up as the top prospect in April to help build out the new-look Angels offense, and had been hitting .259 with 22 RBI's before straining his left oblique. He was placed on the 10 day IL, and it looks like he will be out longer than that but with an optimistic outlook from the team.

Neto told reporters that he has no more pain or discomfort, only normal workout soreness, according to Jeff Fletcher of the SoCal News Group. He has not yet resumed baseball activity, but his goal is to play light catch on Friday. There is not an official timetable on his return to the lineup.

LA has a stable of young talent including Neto and his fellow rookie Logan O'Hoppe, both of whom are currently injured. The team is hoping to see O'Hoppe back on the field before the end of the season after surgery on his torn labrum.

The Angels are fighting to stay in the hunt in the AL West, trailing the Astros by half a game for second. The first place Texas Rangers lead the pack by 6 games, and this will be a heated division to watch down the stretch.

They will need to continue gaining positive health updates from these young rookies who made a great offensive impact before their injuries. The Angels are trying to hold on to generational superstar Shohei Ohtani in free agency, and require a deep playoff run to keep his interest.