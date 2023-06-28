It was just another cup of coffee in the big leagues for Jo Adell after all, as he was sent back to the minors to play for Triple-A Salt Lake by the Los Angeles Angels. It was not a surprising move for the Halos, though, with Eduardo Escobar getting life from the restricted list.

#Angels Transactions:

•Reinstated INF Eduardo Escobar from restricted list

•Optioned OF Jo Adell to Triple-A Salt Lake — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 27, 2023

Jo Adell has seen just one game so far in the 2023 MLB season with the Angels and that was during a cameo appearance earlier this month in a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. If anything, Adell made his presence felt in that game, as he launched a homer for his only hit in three at-bats.

Time will tell when exactly the Angels will give Adell a regular spot on the roster but for now, it's back to the minors for the hard-hitting outfielder.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 66 games and 293 plate appearances for Salt Lake in Triple-A, Adell has collected 21 home runs with 53 RBIs and seven stolen bases. He is hitting .277/.363/.581 for the Bees and his return to the team's fold is definitely a tremendous boost for Salt Lake's offense.

Los Angeles general manager Perry Minasian recently expressed his positive impression of Adell's improvement.

“Jo’s been outstanding,” Minasian said, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “He’s made some strides in all areas. Defensively he’s really really improved. I give a lot of credit to him for putting in the work, and our staff for putting together a plan and helping them reach the point where he is right now, which is a pretty good defender.”