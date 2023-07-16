Los Angeles Angels top prospect Logan O’Hoppe was performing well during the early goings of the 2023 MLB regular season until he got sidelined by a shoulder injury he sustained during an April game against the Boston Red Sox. However, it appears that he is in the right direction toward a full recovery, as he's already started to do some physical work.

Via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register:

“Logan O’Hoppe hit off a tee today. It’s the first time he hit a baseball since he was hurt. He said next week will be the end of the “healing” process, so it will be all baseball stuff, including receiving.”

The Angels will still try to take it slow, as they can't risk any further aggravating O'Hoppe's injury. Through 16 games played in the 2023 season for the Halos, O’Hoppe has hit .283/.339/.547 with four home runs and 16 RBIs across 59 plate appearances.

When O’Hoppe heard a pop in his left shoulder while taking a swing in the aforementioned game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, it did not immediately stop him from playing, as he even played the next three games including in a matchup in the following series versus the New York Yankees. That's when he felt his shoulder pop again before being diagnosed later on with a torn labrum.

While there might be a chance for O’Hoppe to return to action before the end of the year, the Angels might opt to let him take the rest of the season off, especially if Los Angeles continues to fall back in the playoff race.

At the moment, the Angels have two healthy catchers in Matt Thaiss and Chad Wallach, with Max Stassi also on the 60-day injured list.