The Los Angeles Angels might've lost in extra innings to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, but they turned a very rare triple play that hasn't been seen in the Majors in more than a half-century.

In the top of the ninth, the Rays had runners on the corners with no outs and Harold Ramirez at the plate. After a gritty at-bat where he fouled off five pitches, Ramirez smacked a ground ball at shortstop Luis Rengifo, who quickly tossed the baseball to Brandon Drury before he threw a dart to first base. Rookie Nolan Schanuel, who was making his big league debut, then finished the out before throwing the ball to home to nab Yandy Diaz at the plate for a 6-4-3-2 triple play. You have to see it to believe it:

Heads up baseball from the Angels but especially Schanuel, who was on his toes. He made a perfect throw to Logan O'Hoppe, too. The last time we saw a 6-4-3-2 triple play in the MLB? 1971. Wild. It was also LA's first triple-play in general since 1997.

Schanuel broke down his mindset after completing the mind-boggling play:

“Drury made a good play, watched the runner from third and he froze,” Schanuel said. “He made a good throw to first. Right when he threw it to me, [Díaz] took off. I just saw it out of the peripheral, turned, and made a good throw. O’Hoppe saved me on that one by putting a good tag on it as well.”

Another fun fact: O'Hoppe and Schanuel weren't even born when the Angels last turned a triple-play.

A cool moment in Anaheim.