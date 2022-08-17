Mike Trout reveals target date for return to Angels from back injury

The Los Angeles Angels don’t have too much to be excited about these days, but fans will have a major reason to tune into the games this weekend. Superstar outfielder Mike Trout told reporters on Wednesday that he’s made significant progress in his recovery from his back injury and could be back on the field as early as Friday against the Detroit Tigers. Via Sam Blum of The Athletic, Trout revealed that he’s healthy and pain-free ahead of his impending return, suggesting Friday was his targeted date to return to action.

Mike Trout said he’s hoping to play Friday in Detroit. He said he’s healthy, pain-free. And has gone through his rehab and is full-go. Just a matter of all going well before Friday. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 17, 2022

Trout has been sidelined since before the All-Star break while dealing with a “rare” back condition. While Trout downplayed the reports that it was something he’d have to cope with throughout the rest of his career, it’s been over a month since he last featured for the Angels.

His lengthy absence will come to an end on Friday, or so Trout hopes. His last game came on July 12 against the Houston Astros, and he’s missed a total of 38 games during the 2022 MLB season.

Prior to hitting the 15-day IL, Trout had been struggling at the plate in the months of June and July. Between May 31-July 12, Trout’s batting average fell from .302 all the way to .270. On the year, Mike Trout is slashing .270/.368/.599 with 24 home runs, 51 RBI, and a 3.8 bWAR.

Angels fans will be fired up to have the three-time AL MVP back in the mix. Even with the postseason out of reach, having Trout on the field makes for a better MLB product, and also makes Angels games far easier to stomach. The team has struggled without their star center fielder on the diamond, so hopefully he can help give fans a reason to cheer during the final stretch of the regular season.