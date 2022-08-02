Noah Syndergaard’s cryptic tweet fuels Angels trade rumors ahead of deadline

With just a few hours left on the clock until the MLB trade deadline has passed, teams are working to quickly finalize any potential deals before the buzzer. One team who has been surprisingly inactive at the deadline has been the Los Angeles Angels, but the latest tweet from Noah Syndergaard will have fans wondering if something is in the works. On Tuesday, Syndergaard tweeted a GIF that only further fueled the rumors that he could potentially be leaving the Angels at the deadline.

Syndergaard himself has been the subject of various trade rumors, and still figures to be among the most likely Angels players to be traded, if the team makes any moves at the deadline.

Various teams looking to bolster their starting rotation have been linked with Syndergaard, including the Blue Jays, but as of yet, no deal has come to fruition. Amid the ongoing noise surrounding his future with the team, Thor decided to add some logs to the fire and keep the conversation going with his tweet.

The Angels are in the midst of a disastrous season. After a hot start to the year, they’ve quickly reverted back to their losing ways and find themselves in fourth in the AL West. With Syndergaard only on a one-year deal, offloading him for any sort of return makes a ton of sense for the Angels.

This season, Syndergaard has recorded a 3.83 ERA throughout his first 15 starts. He’s tossed a total of 80 innings on the mound, striking out 64 and registering a 1.213 WHIP. No longer the high velocity, high strikeout pitcher he was in the past, Syndergaard is taking a different approach in 2022, his first full season since 2019, and the results have been mixed.

Still, he’d make for an enticing back-end rotation addition for any contender, and we could see some movement on the trade front ahead of the 6:00 p.m. EST deadline.