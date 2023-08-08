The Los Angeles Angels continue to struggle despite buying prior to the MLB trade deadline. They have yet to win in August and have dropped seven consecutive games overall. Their frustrations continued on Monday in an 8-3 defeat versus the San Francisco Giants. It was a game the Angels could have won, but the bullpen coughed up six runs in the ninth inning which led to the loss. Angels manager Phil Nevin addressed the Halos' current situation, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.

“We're playing hard. We're playing baseball,” Nevin said. “We're playing to win. It's tough when you lose. You've got a room full of guys that want to win in the worst way. To come up short this many times in a row, in the position we're in, it hurts.”

Angels deadline decision not paying off

According to Blum, the Angels had a 19.5 percent chance to make the playoffs (via FanGraphs) prior to the trade deadline. That percentage alone made their decision to buy and ultimately hold onto Shohei Ohtani an extremely risky one. There's a realistic chance the Halos will miss the playoffs and lose Ohtani in free agency for almost nothing, receiving only a compensatory draft pick. If that occurs, the Angels' franchise will continue to be in a state of uncertainty.

Blum also shared that the Angels now have just a 1.4 percent chance of reaching the postseason. The team's trade deadline decision is currently backfiring in a major way.

The Angels are currently 56-58, placing them in fourth place in the American League West. Their playoff hopes are still alive but Los Angeles must turn things around as soon as possible.