Heading into spring training, Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has optimism about the upcoming season. The offseason was filled with question marks, but with Arte Moreno staying on as the team’s owner, along with solid players returning to the club, Nevin has reason to believe their time is now.

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Phil Nevin says it’s right for them to make serious noise in the American League West and beyond.

“Quite frankly, at the end of last season we weren’t sure if we’d be able to improve the roster at all,” Nevin said. “What we’ve been able to do is really impressive. We’re in a good spot. And now it’s our turn.”

In terms of the roster he has in his arsenal, one could understand why Nevin has confidence. With Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani (coming into a contract year) healthy, he literally has two of the best players Major League Baseball has to offer. Bolstering a leaky pitching staff with the additions of Tyler Anderson and Carlos Estevez also helps.

Even with those players, the Angels have a long way to go if they’re going to compete. They finished 33 games behind the world-champion Houston Astros for first place in the division, with a record of 73-89. The team also has recent history going against them, with 2014 being the last time the Angels made the playoffs. They also have a payroll that’s as high as it’s ever been for the club.

In other words, if there is any time for the Angels to do something, it might have to be now. Ohtani’s contract expiring, combined with the high payroll, could make opportunities become fewer and farther between down the line.