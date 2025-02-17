The Los Angeles Angels made a plethora of moves this offseason and one signing that did stick out is the addition of All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.

Speaking on Jansen joining the Angels, skipper Ron Washington had an eye-opening take.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“It's the greatest thing that could have happened to us in 2025,” said Washington.

Jansen pitched the last two seasons with the Boston Red Sox after a long run with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also spent one year with the Atlanta Braves before heading to Beantown. Considering the Angels did trade closer Carlos Estevez to the Philadelphia Phillies last July, this move makes sense.

The Curacao native was once one of the best closers in the sport and he was still effective last season with the Red Sox, collecting 27 saves in 31 opportunities. Jansen also struck out 62 hitters in 54.2 innings of work. He returns to the LA area after 12 seasons on the other side of the city with the Dodgers.

Washington is also heading into his second full season as the Angels' manager after they hired him in November of 2023. He's seen what Jansen could do for many years and even saw it firsthand with the Braves in 2022. Jansen is a seasoned big league veteran who could really help out the LA bullpen in a big way in '25.

Aside from Jansen, the Angels also brought in Yusei Kikuchi, Jorge Soler, Kyle Hendricks, and Travis D'Arnaud. Los Angeles is looking to bounce back from another tough season and hopefully, all of these new players can help them be more competitive. While the playoffs may not be a reality quite yet, Los Angeles has a chance to at least finish above .500 and potentially finish somewhere above last place in the American League West.

Jansen closing out games should be of help this year.