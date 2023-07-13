Shohei Ohtani is going to become a very rich man this winter. He could receive around $600 million (possibly much more) in MLB free agency. Teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and more will try to add the current Los Angeles Angels superstar. So how can teams separate themselves in the Ohtani sweepstakes?

It's going to be about more than money for Ohtani. Teams are likely going to offer him a similar amount. Winning will obviously be of the utmost importance. However, former MLB player and current Jomboy Media member Trevor Plouffe believes Lionel Messi's loaded contract with Inter Miami can provide a guideline of sorts, per Talkin' Baseball.

“He's (Ohtani) going to look at what Messi just did with the MLS and all of his little contractual caveats,” Plouffe said. “And I think it's going to take that… I think it's going to take something like that to differentiate yourself from the pack if you're going after Ohtani.”

Does this Shohei Ohtani-Lionel Messi idea make sense?

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Again, a number of teams will offer Shohei Ohtani similar amounts of money in MLB free agency. Lionel Messi has various stipulations in his contract which he recently signed with Inter Miami. Perhaps an MLB team can “differentiate” themselves from other free agency suitors by offering Ohtani something similar. The contract would be complex, but could prove to be a major difference-maker.

It should be said that Ohtani is already making plenty of extra money from sponsorships. Given his rising popularity, the sponsorship offers will continue to roll in. Nevertheless, this Messi-based contract idea isn't a bad one.

In the end though, winning is what will ultimately be the deciding factor. Ohtani's played for an Angels ball club that hasn't made the playoffs since he signed in Anaheim. He got back to his winning ways in the World Baseball Classic, a feeling he surely wants to replicate soon. As a result, winning franchises like the Dodgers and Yankees will probably have a major advantage. That said, both historic organizations will face no shortage of competition.

The Shohei Ohtani MLB free agency sweepstakes will be riveting to follow.