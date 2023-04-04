Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Angels are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Angels’ manager Phil Nevin discussed the state of the 2023 Halos following their 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday, per MLB.com’s Doug Miller.

“We keep coming at you,” Nevin said. “Some pretty good swings, a lot of good quality at-bats, and [11] hits again today. It’s not going to happen every night. We’re going to have to pitch.”

The Angels’ lineup is led by Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Meanwhile, players such as Taylor Ward, Hunter Renfroe, and Brandon Drury have performed well. Their offense has dealt with questions at times over the past few years, but this may be their best all-around lineup they’ve had in a long time. If they can manage to stay healthy, the Angels’ offense will give the team a chance to have a successful campaign.

The pitching, however, has been the Halos’ biggest question mark during Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani’s tenure in Anaheim. The rotation has improved, but it will be interesting to see if it can hold up for a full 162-game season. Ohtani, once again, leads the rotation. Tyler Anderson, Reid Detmers, and Patrick Sandoval are all important pieces to the puzzle as well.

In the end, regardless of how well the offense performs, the Angels need to pitch. Phil Nevin clearly understands that. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them look to acquire another starting pitcher ahead of the July trade deadline if they are in contention.

For now, the Angels will focus on getting the season started on a high note.