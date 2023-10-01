The Los Angeles Angels welcomed Shohei Ohtani back on Sunday. It wasn't quite the way manager Phil Nevin would've preferred, but he and the team were still in high spirits.

Ohtani took part in an on-field ceremony prior to the Halos' game against the Oakland Athletics, courtesy of the Associated Press. He was awarded the team MVP award by Nevin and Angels GM Perry Minasian. The two-way star has been away from the team for weeks, following surgery on his pitching elbow on September 19.

“I'm going to give him a big hug and hope I don't hurt his elbow,” Nevin told reporters before the ceremony. He also acknowledged not having seen Ohtani in the Angels clubhouse since the surgery.

“I haven't seen him in a couple of weeks. … I know he misses the guys, and everybody misses him, too.” Nevin said. “He knows his schedule. He's never somebody I have to worry about with his rehab or getting stronger or getting ready for next season. Come into spring training, and I know he's going to be ready.”

Nevin and the team was clearly thrilled to have Ohtani back. After injuring his elbow and being informed he would need to undergo surgery, Ohtani cleared out his locker at Angel Stadium.

Whether Ohtani will be back for longer will be the most pressing question this MLB offseason. His contract with the Angels ends after this season, and the team wants him back. But there is expected to be a bidding war for his services. Even though Ohtani will not be able to pitch in 2024, his surgeon has assured him he will be able to hit next season. Ohtani plans to resume pitching in the 2025 season.