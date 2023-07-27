Phil Nevin and the Los Angeles Angels have officially announced their final say about selling Shohei Ohtani. The team is not going to trade the Japanese superstar during the MLB deadline. Instead, they will try to make a push for a World Series run despite being behind in the AL West standings. Although, bad omens may be in sight as Ohtani is not going to play against the Detroit Tigers.

Shohei Ohtani has been removed from the Tigers game. This is after the Angels star had suffered cramps. Phil Nevin is likely not going to play him again for the remainder of the innings, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.

The Japanese superstar was doing great all game and even in the doubleheader. Before nursing the injury he had hit a massive shutout. This was also the first time in his career that he had achieved such a feat and it took place in the first game. His cramps may have been starting to hit but he pushed through. It rewarded him with a complete game as well.

Before heading into the locker room, Ohtani had hit two home runs and sent the ball flying into the distance. A lot could have been in store for him if not for the injury. However, it is a good fatigue and injury management move. Phil Nevin would not want to stress out and get their key player further injured down the line. After all, he remains one of the Angels' main hopes for a deep World Series run.