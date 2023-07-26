The Los Angeles Angels take on the Detroit Tigers for the second game of a three game series Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Angels-Tigers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Angels won the first game in extra innings 7-6. Los Angeles was up 6-2 in the bottom of the ninth before the Tigers scored four runs to tie the game. For the Angels, five different players had a multi-hit game. Andrew Velasquez led the team with three hits. Taylor Ward and Mike Moustakas each had two RBI in the game. Mickie Moniak was the hero of the game. He doubled in the 10th inning to drive in the winning run. Griffin Canning struck out eight batters over five innings of work, and allowed just two runs. Aaron Loup earned his first save of the season after throwing a scoreless 10th inning. As a team, the Angels struck out 18 batters.

Riley Greene, Matt Vierling, and Jake Rogers each had multi-hit games for Detroit. Rogers launched the only home run of the game to go along with two RBI. Spencer Torkleson also had two RBI in the game. Eduardo Rodriguez had a rough outing as he finished with four earned runs allowed through 4 2/3 innings pitched. Alex Lange gave up the double in the 10th to lose it.

Patrick Sandoval will start against Michael Lorenzen in this game.

Here are the Angels-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Tigers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+142)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Angels vs. Tigers

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Sandoval has been solid in his last two starts. He has thrown 12 1/3 innings, allowed just two earned runs on four hits, and struck out 12. Those outings have come against the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees. Neither of those teams hit too well, but the Tigers are not much better. Sandoval should be able to keep pitching well with this matchup in Detroit. The Angels will be to cover this spread if Sandoval can shut down the Tigers' offense.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

All eyes will be on Lorenzen in this game. With the trade dealine looming, the right-handed pitcher is most definitely on the trade block. Lorenzen has been unhittable in July. He has made three starts, and each start has resulted in a shutout win for the Tigers. Lorenzen has thrown 18 2/3 innings this month, allowed just eight hits, and struck out 14. He has yet to give up a run in July. He does not need to have another scoreless outing to win, but it would certainly help. Realistically, if Lorenzen can go deep into this game, give the bullpen a break, and give up two runs or less, the Tigers will cover this spread.

Final Angels-Tigers Prediction & Pick

With the way Lorenzen is pitching lately, the Tigers are bound to cover the spread each time he takes the mound. This could easily be his last start in Detroit, and I think it will be a good one. I expect the Tigers to cover the spread as Lorenzen pitches a gem against his old team.

Final Angels-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-172), Under 8 (+100)