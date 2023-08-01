The Los Angeles Angels have traded relief pitcher Tucker Davidson to the Kansas City Royals ahead of the August 1st trade deadline. The Angels have been active amid the upcoming trade deadline as they acquired two hitters from the Colorado Rockies this weekend.

The Angels announced the move Tuesday, “The Angels announce a trade: Tucker Davidson is headed to the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations. He'd been DFA'd on Thursday,” per Sam Blum of The Athletic.

The move comes after the Angels traded for first baseman C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Rockies Sunday. Cron returns to the Angels after playing starting his career with them in 2014. He played for the Angels through 2017 and was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. On the season so far, Cron has hit 11 home runs and has a .258 batting average.

Grichuk is now on his 4th team after the St. Louis Cardinals originally drafted him in 2009 and he made his debut in 2014. Grichuk has slightly fewer home runs than Cron with nine, but a better batting average this season with a .307 rating.

Tucker Davidson was traded to the Angels almost exactly a year ago from the Atlanta Braves, who drafted him in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB draft. He made his debut in the majors in 2020 and was part of the Braves 2021 World Series winning team. However, Davidson struggled pitching for the Angels this season, giving up a 6.54 ERA. He now joins the Royals, who have the second worst record in the MLB at just 32-75.