Happy Friday baseball fans! Buckle up for some intense AL West action as the Los Angeles Angels take on the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Angels-Astros prediction and pick will be revealed.

Coming into Friday with a dead-even 58-58 record, the Los Angeles Angels are certainly needing to pick up their play out on the diamond if they want any chance of sniffing the playoffs. As it stands, the Angels are 6.5 games back of the Wild Card and are beginning to run out of time to clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2014. Currently having won two games in a row after dropping seven consecutive contests, LA will send out lefty Reid Detmers in hopes of winning a third straight. Detmers is 2-8 with a 4.78 ERA in 20 starts this season.

Nipping at the heels of the Texas Rangers for months now, the ‘Stros were only a couple plays away from sweeping the AL-best Baltimore Orioles the past few days. Nevertheless, Houston will gladly settle for the series win as they have now marched on to victory in seven of their last ten games overall and sit 2.5 games out of the AL West division lead. Of course, Friday will mark the return of Justin Verlander at Minute Maid Park. In 2023, the 40-year-old is 6-6 with an elite 3.11 ERA.

Here are the Angels-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Astros Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-140)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How To Watch Angels vs. Astros

TV: Fox Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Not only will getting after Verlander in front of the loud and hectic Astros faithful prove to be a problem, but the Angels will also need to figure out how to limit the damage themselves when on the mound to keep pace with the future Hall-of-Fame hurler. At first glance, it is a little bit concerning that Detmer's overall numbers versus the Astros have not been very promising, as the southpaw possesses a 1-2 record to go along with a 4.88 ERA in six career starts against them.

Indeed, he was also very inconsistent the last time he squared off with Houston on July 15th by surrendering four runs on five hits and is fresh off of an ugly outing against the Mariners in which he was blasted for seven runs in only four innings pitched. Simply put, Los Angeles must bank on Detmers getting back into a groove quickly in order to combat appropriately against some lethal Astros hitters.

Luckily, it always helps when other unpredictable names in the clubhouse step up at the plate. Believe it or not, but former Royals World Series champion Mike Moustakas is quietly scorching at the plate with back-to-back multi-hit games including a three-run shot to put the ‘Halos up for good. More of these types of performances will be critical for the Angels to cover the spread and ultimately come out triumphant.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

One look at this Astros squad and the realization begins to form that Houston just has that “IT” factor. The defending champs ca. inflict an incredible amount of damage in a multitude of ways out on the diamond, as their tremendous balance from the mound and batter's box is often too much for teams to overcome consistently on a daily basis.

Not to mention, the Astros will already hold a major advantage with how loud the ballpark will be rocking for the return of Justin Verlander. Of course, Verlander certified himself as a Houston sports legend by helping the ‘Stros bring home two World Championships to H-Town in 2017 and 2022. The addition of the nine-time All-Star during the trade deadline gives the Astros yet another lofty chance of defending their championship as Verlander will most likely be hyped up on adrenaline when he takes the ball later this evening versus the rival Angels.

In addition to Verlander possibly dominating the ‘Halos with his still above-average fastball and sweeping curveball, Houston has quickly developed a knack for making plays in the clutch. This happened to be on full display only a couple of days ago when outfielder Kyle Tucker sent a pitch high into the summer air and into the bleachers for what would be a game-winning grand slam over the Baltimore Orioles. Whether it's Tucker, Altuve, Alvarez, or even Bregman, this is a stacked lineup that can change the outcome of a game with one swing of the bat.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick

Both teams are more than desperate to put a victory in the win column, but overcoming Verlander's Houston return seems like too much to ask for of an up-and-down Angels squad.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (+116)