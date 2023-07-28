The Los Angeles Angels will start a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. We are here to share our MLB odds series, make an Angels-Blue Jays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Angels will come into this showdown with a record of 54-49 and are looking to make a charge toward the playoffs to keep Shohei Ohtani on their team. Significantly, they are 8-1 over their last nine games and coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers. But they remain three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot in the AL with the trade deadline approaching. Ultimately, there is little room for error.

The Blue Jays are 57-46 and clinging to the final wildcard spot in the AL. Additionally, they just won two of three at Chavez Ravine against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But they have played inconsistently over their previous 10 games, going 5-5. Now, they will play a team that is just three games behind them and starting to get hot at the right time.

The Jays lead the season series 2-1. However, the Jays also had success at Angels Stadium last year and then saw the Angels flip the switch on them, sweeping them in a three-game series at Rogers Centre. The Jays will attempt to prevent that from happening again.

Lucas Giolito will make his debut start for the Angels after the Halos acquired him in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Now, he comes in with a 6-6 record and a 3.79 ERA. Giolito finished his Sox career by tossing six shutout innings in his previous start.

Kevin Gausman will make the start for the Jays. Significantly, he is 7-5 with a 3.18 ERA. Gausman tossed six innings while allowing four earned runs in his previous start. Amazingly, he has allowed three or fewer runs in 16 of his 20 starts.

Here are the Angels-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Blue Jays Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-120)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Angels vs. Blue Jays

TV: None

Stream: Apple TV+ and MLB TV

Time: 7:08 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are averaging 5.02 runs per game, which is sixth in the majors. Furthermore, they are averaging 5.2 runs per game on the road. Ohtani is batting .298 with 38 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 79 runs. Amazingly, his last three hits have all been home runs. Mickey Moniak is another Halo player that is hitting well. Significantly, he is hitting .335 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 27 runs. Taylor Ward has been hitting better. Currently, he is batting .251 with 12 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 58 runs. Ward is in a 5 for 16 stretch and hit two home runs in the first game of the doubleheader on Thursday. Now, he looks to stay hot. Hunter Renfroe is batting .249 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 47 runs. Subsequently, he had six hits in the doubleheader.

Giolito faced the Jays on the fourth of July and allowed two earned runs on four hits through six innings of work. Today, he will attempt to duplicate the effort. The bullpen has been shaky lately, blowing a large lead on Tuesday. Ultimately, they must perform better.

The Angels will cover the spread if their bats stay hot. Additionally, they need better pitching, and it starts with Giolito.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Jays are still a good team. However, they are starting to slip and need to keep themselves afloat. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .272 with 17 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 52 runs. Additionally, he went 4 for 14 against the Dodgers. Whit Merrifield is batting .299 with seven home runs, 46 RBIs, and 46 runs. Moreover, he hit a home run on Wednesday. Matt Chapman is batting .262 with 13 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 56 runs. Significantly, he is on a six-game hitting streak. Bo Bichette is hitting .316 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 49 runs. Amazingly, he went 7 for 13 with a home run and four RBIs against the Dodgers.

But the Jays have had great pitching lately. Therefore, they shocked everyone by allowing 12 combined runs against a dangerous lineup. The Jays will hope to keep it going against the Halos.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if they can get to Giolito early. Then, they need to pitch well against a hot Halos lineup.

Final Angels-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

It is harder to make a pick to cover the spread. However, both teams are throwing great pitchers out there. This game feels like it will end with a 4-3 score. Therefore, I am going with the under.

Final Angels-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Under: 8.5 (-110)