We're back with another prediction and pick for today's MLB slate as we focus on this Interleague series between two hot teams. The Los Angeles Angels (56-51) will take on the Atlanta Braves (67-37) for the second game of their series. The Angels won last night's game 4-1. Check out our MLB odds series for our Angels-Braves prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Angels are third in the American League West and sit 4.5 games back of the Texas Rangers. They've been in this spot for most of the season and have kept themselves within striking distance of the divisional lead. After a tough losing streak, they've improved to 7-3 in their last 10 games and could close the gap if they continue to play like this. Patrick Sandoval (LHP) will be their starter.

The Atlanta Braves lead the National League East by a commanding 11 games and continue to separate themselves as one of the top teams in baseball. It would take a massive skid for them to lose this lead and they've done a great job staying consistent to this point. They're just coming off a sweep over the first-place Brewers, but dropped last night's game 1-4 after a tough day from the batter's box. Spencer Strider (RHP) will get the start.

Here are the Angels-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+100)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-122)

Over (9): -120

Under (9): -102

How To Watch Angels vs. Braves

TV: Fox Sports West, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/ 4:20 p.m. PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have really picked up their play after the All-Star break and have cut down the AL West race to a managable deficit. With Shohei Ohtani having an MVP-caliber season, the Angels still have a chance if the Rangers continue their slide and the Astros slip up. The Angels have done a great job at protecting leads during games all season this year. If they can get out to a lead against the Braves once again, watch their bullpen go to work as they try to seal another win.

Patrick Sandoval (6-7) will start with a 4.13 ERA through 98 innings pitched. He's only given up seven homers and has done a great job limiting free bases on walks. Sandoval enjoys a winning record on the road at 4-3 and typically does his best work at opposing stadiums. The Angels won his last two starts and he'll be very confident coming into this one.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have cemented themselves as a favorite to win it all this year and it's been characterized by how they've been able to bounce back all season. They rarely lose back-to-back games and have put together more winning streaks than losing ones. They had a tough night last night, only scratching across one run in the loss. The Braves are poised to bounced back in this one and they should have the green light to let the bats fly.

Spencer Strider (11-3) will start with a 3.73 ERA through 123 innings of work. Strider has been their best pitcher this year in terms of wins and is just one strikeout away from notching 200 on the season. He's in this spot for a particular reason and he gives the Braves their best chance to bounce back from a loss. If their bats can get going, Strider will win them the battle on the mound.

Final Angels-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Angels played a great game last night and led the way with three solo homers. It was enough to top the Braves, who only managed one run throughout the game. This game should be a different story with Strider on the mound. It's unlikely that the Braves will have two bad performances in a row, so let's go with Strider to lift them to a victory in this one.

Final Angels-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-122)