The Los Angeles Angels take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Angels Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Angels played their way into playoff contention with three very solid months of baseball. Then, in early July, everything has gone wrong for the Halos. Their pitching began to weaken. They went on a losing skid. Then their superstars, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, got hurt, in addition to Anthony Rendon, a valuable and important hitter in their batting order. These injuries came in the same game against the San Diego Padres earlier this week, so it's not as though they were spread out by 10 to 14 days. No, the Angels really haven't had much time to adjust. Now they have to face a Los Angeles Dodger team which shut them out twice a few weeks ago in Anaheim. That was with Trout, Rendon and Ohtani all available to play. This is a very tough spot for the Angels, who need to figure out a way to stay in the American League wild card race long enough that they can get their prime players healthy and still make a run at the playoffs.

Here are the Angels-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Dodgers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-137)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Angels vs Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports West (Angels) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are wounded, but they are going up against a pitcher they can hit. Dodger starter Tony Gonsolin hasn't been average or mediocre in his recent starts; he has been legitimately bad. Gonsolin has been lit up like a Christmas tree. Opponents are tagging him for big numbers. Gonsolin can't get hitters out in high-leverage situations. He is in one of the worst periods of his career since his return from injury. Even though the Halos are shorthanded, they should relish this matchup, and they should be able to score several runs against the Dodgers after bizarrely struggling so badly against their L.A. rival a few weeks ago.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Angels don't have Trout. They don't have Ohtani. They don't have Rendon. What do they have left? They're a much weaker team without just one of Trout or Ohtani, but they're missing both guys. They don't have Ohtani on the mound to be an ace and stopper in this game against a Dodger team which has been scoring and hitting well. Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are hitting the ball really well. The Dodgers are just half a game out of the lead in the National League West and are feeling really good about themselves. This doesn't look or feel like a game in which they are going to stumble.

Final Angels-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are hitting well, but Tony Gonsolin is not pitching well. You could choose to stay away from this game, but no, go ahead and play the over and also the Dodgers to eventually win by at least two runs against an Angel team which will score three or four runs, but which won't be able to keep up with the Dodgers in a shootout. Dodgers 7, Angels 4.

Final Angels-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5, over 9