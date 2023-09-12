An AL West rivalry will continue this Tuesday evening as the Los Angeles Angels battle it out on the diamond with the postseason-contending Seattle Mariners. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Angels-Mariners prediction and pick will be revealed.

In surprising fashion, the LA Angels were able to make the necessary plays down the stretch to defeat their division rivals by a score of 8-5 in 11 innings. Overall, the ‘Halos still trail the regular season series 6-5 to the Mariners. Barring a miracle, the Angels appear to be missing out on the postseason yet again with a record of 68-77. Regardless, projected starter Patrick Sandoval will be on the mound with his 7-12 record and 4.31 ERA with the hopes that he can bounce back from giving up nine runs in his previous pair of starts.

On the other side of things, the Seattle Mariners have quickly become one of the top teams in the entire MLB over the course of the past couple of seasons. Having not gone to the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2000-2001. Although they have lost seven out of their last ten games overall, Seattle is still 79-65 overall and are only 2.5 games behind the Astros for the top spot in the AL West. In line for the start in this one will be RHP Bryan Woo who is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA.

Here are the Angels-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-126)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+105)

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How To Watch Angels vs. Mariners

TV: Fox Sports West

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Outside of the disappointing news that two-way star Shohei Ohtani was forced to miss yesterday's win due to an oblique ailment, Monday evening could not have gone better for the Los Angeles Angels. While there are certainly things to improve on in multiple aspects, the Angels came through when it mattered most and covered the spread in the meantime.

All in all, if LA is going to have a repeat of last night's epic performance, the offense will need to stay hot despite not having Ohtani in the lineup. Overall, the Angels will need some unlikely heroes to step up just like they did on Monday. At first glance, this is an offense that sits within the middle of the pack statistically speaking, but they do boast the eighth-best slugging percentage in all of baseball with a .432 mark. In reality, the long ball will have to be the Angels' best friend en route to a covering of the spread.

Of course, a stellar outing from Mr. Sandoval surely would not hurt either. Throughout his career against the Mariners, the Angels southpaw has squared off with the Mariners only once in which he only recorded 15 outs and surrendered five runs total. Without a doubt, the ‘Halos need Sandoval to be at his best for a chance to cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Simply put, the Mariners are in a premier position to make some noise come playoff time, but their recent pattern of losing has to stop rather sooner than later. With roughly 17 games to play, Seattle's path to winning needs to begin now.

At the surface level, the Mariners possess a 71-73 record ATS, but this is still a good team to bet on for many reasons. For starters, the Mariners are a tough squad to beat at home and are also an offense that can make pitchers pay in a big way. Overall, Seattle has scored the tenth-most runs in baseball, but it is their pitching staff that has been nearly flawless. Statistically, Seattle could possess the top arms the Bigs with a team ERA sitting at a remarkable 3.75 mark and also boasting the second-best WHIP at 1.19.

Plainly speaking, the numbers speak for themselves, which makes last night's defeat so surprising. Throughout their recent losing ways, the usual pitching prowess has been far too inconsistent. However, the Mariners are a far better team than the Angels and they should be able to step up and take advantage of a ‘Halos offense that is still without the likes of Ohtani and Trout.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

On paper, this is close to a must-win for the Seattle Mariners. With how well they have played all year long, the expectation is for them to come out inspired and motivated to come out victorious and cover the spread in doing so. Hammer the M's spread and I promise you won't regret it!

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+105)