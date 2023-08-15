Get on your feet AL fans as we should be in for a diaper dandy when the Los Angeles Angels travel to south to the Lone Star State to take on the Texas Rangers on this Tuesday night. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Angels-Rangers prediction and pick will be revealed.

In the most disastrous way possible, the Los Angeles Angels were blanked in blowout fashion on Monday for game one of this series by a score of 12-0. Now two games under the .500 mark, the Angels' playoff chances are quickly dwindling barring an unprecedented turnaround in the final couple months of the regular season. In line for the start for the ‘Halos is scheduled to be RHP Lucas Giolito who is 7-8 with a 4.37 ERA altogether.

The Texas Rangers will once again try to flex their muscles later this evening as they currently sit atop of the AL West division by 3.5 games over the second-place Houston Astros. With 11 wins in their last 13 overall, it is safe to say that the Rangers are officially on a hot streak. Alas, be on the lookout for southpaw Jordan Montgomery to get the Tuesday start as he has whipped up a 7-10 record to go along with a fairly solid 3.38 ERA in 23 starts on the season.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

While it seems that there is as low of a chance as ever for the Angels to cover the spread on Tuesday, there is still a chance that they can get the job done! Clearly, the possibility of LA covering all falls on the shoulders of everyone to bounce back in a big way.

Simply put, Monday resulted in one of the poorest performances of the year for the Angels as nothing seemingly went right. When the chaos finally subsided, the ‘Halos only combined for one measly hit en route to getting shutout. Undoubtedly, the Angels cannot afford to put together a similar offensive outing especially when you consider that Los Angeles is quickly falling out of favor within the American League playoff race. Obviously, an added focus at the plate with the sticks will need to be in order if the Angels are going to get their revenge.

Most importantly, Giolito has now made three starts as an Angel and owns a perfect 3-0 record to go along with a 3.38 ERA in four starts versus Texas. Will history repeat itself, or can the Angels get over the hump versus their division rival?

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

One of the hottest teams in all of North America, the Texas Rangers tied the regular season series against the Angels at four games apiece with one of their more impressive showings of the season-long MLB campaign.

Not only are the Rangers loaded with depth, but the team made sure that the richness of talent was multiplied during the trade deadline. Among their many moves, once included the acquisition of lefty Jordan Montgomery who is en route to throw the first pitch for Texas later this evening. The former Yankee and Cardinal, Montgomery suffered a devastating setback when it was discovered that he would need Tommy John Surgery in 2018. Roughly five years later, Montgomery has made himself a nice little comeback story as one of the Rangers' main fixtures within the starting rotation.

In his pair of starts since being dealt from St. Louis to Texas during the trade deadline, Montgomery is an even 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA. Montgomery's go-to pitch has always been his sweeping curveball, and if that happens to be hitting on all cylinders, then the Angels could in fact get shutout once again.

All in all, the Rangers' biggest strength so far this season has been their superstar slugger Adolis Garcia. With the sixth-most home runs in baseball (30) and the second-most runs-batted-in (91), Texas possesses a bonafide hitting threat that can turn any game into a victorious one with one swing of the bat.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Sorry Angels fans and bettors. On paper, these are two teams that are clearly headed in two opposite directions and those wagering on this one should not have to think twice about placing their bets on the Rangers to take care of business.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+114)