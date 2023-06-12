It is an AL West showdown as the Los Angeles Angels play against the Texas Rangers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Angels took two of three from the Mariners over the weekend, as rookie Zach Neto had two home runs in yesterday's game. They have now won six of their last seven games and sit at 36-31 on the season. They are 6.5 games back of Texas for first place in the division but are in the thick of the wild card race. The Angels sit just a game and a half behind Houston right now for the last wild-card spot in the American League. Meanwhile, the Rangers just lost two of three to the Rays over the weekend. Still, they have won six of their last ten games, and are 41-23 this year. That is good for the second-best record in all of baseball.

Here are the Angels-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rangers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-144)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+120)

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How To Watch Angels vs. Rangers

TV: BSW/BSSW

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:05 PM ET/ 5:05 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have Anthony Rendon back, and the offense is starting to pick up. They are top ten in the league in runs scored, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging on the season. Yesterday it was rookie Zach Neto who was swinging the bat well. He went 2-4 with three runs scored and two home runs in the game. This month he is hitting .348 with an on-base percentage of .464. He has scored seven times this month, and it playing well. Continuing to drive in runs is Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani has driven in eight runs this month, with three home runs, a triple, and four doubles. Meanwhile, he is hitting .381 on the month with a .435 on-base percentage.

The hot bats do not end with Ohtani. Brandon Drury has been hitting well too. He has just three runs batted in this month and one home run, but he is getting on base a lot. He is batting .324 on the month with a .359 on-base percentage. Still, the Angels wish that would result in more runs. He has reached base 14 times this month but has only scored five times.

The Angels will be sending Tyler Anderson to the mound today. He is 3-1 on the year with a 5.62 ERA. He has struggled heavily in his last two starts though. At the end of May against the White Sox, he went just four innings and gave up six runs and six hits to get his first loss of the year. The last time out was not much better. It was five innings and four runs given up, with five hits and three walks. Still, he walked away with the win due to seven runs of support.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

For as solid as the offense has been for the Angels, the Rangers are better. They are the best in the league in runs scored, batting average, and on-base percentage, while they sit 4th in the league in slugging. The resurgence of Corey Seager has helped a lot with those stats. He is hitting .348 on the year with seven home runs and 34 RBIs. Seager has been on fire as of late. In June he is hitting .421 with 11 RBIs and two home runs, plus five doubles.

Still driving in runs is Adolis Garcia. He is second in the majors with 54 RBIs this year. He only has five this month but is still hitting .313 with an on-base percentage of .389. Marcus Semien has been driving in a lot more runs as of late. While hitting .300 on the month, he has driven in seven runs, with a home run and five doubles. After seeing his 26-game hit streak snapped last Wednesday, He did pick up three hits in 13 at-bats against the Rays over the weekend.

the Rangers are going to be sending Dane Dunning to the mound today for his seventh start of the season. After moving into the starting role in May, he was great. He went 27.2 innings on the month with a 2.28 ERA. He also went 2-1, with his one loss being the only time he gave up three runs. He did struggle in his last game though. He went 5.2 innings and gave up four runs off of three home runs. Those are the only long balls he has given up all year, and he still got the win due to six runs of support.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Dane Dunning may have gotten the worst that will be shown from in out of the way in the last start. He was missing locations and serving up easy balls to hit out of the park. If he does that again, this Angels offense will pounce on him, but it is highly unlikely that happens again. More likely is that the Rangers get to Tyler Anderson. While Anderson has a winning record, all the advanced pitching metrics show he should not. He is getting off of a lot of run support. In a contest of putting up a ton of runs, take the Rangers to do that more times than not.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+120)