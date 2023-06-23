The Los Angeles Angels take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Angels Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels Rockies.

The MLB season is taking all sorts of wild twists and turns. The latest eye-popping development on Thursday was the Kansas City Royals coming back from two different two-run deficits to stun the Tampa Bay Rays on the road. The night before, on Wednesday, another remarkable thing happened: The Los Angeles Angels were shut out by the Los Angeles Dodger bullpen.

The Dodgers have one of the worst bullpens in baseball through the first three months of the 2023 season. The Dodgers enter play on Friday with a 4.88 bullpen ERA, next to last in the big leagues behind only the Oakland Athletics. Yet, seven Dodger relievers combined to shut out the Angels on just two hits. The Angels did not get a single hit in the last five innings of that game. Including two shutout innings from Dodger relievers on Tuesday night, the Halos went 11 straight innings against the Dodger bullpen without scoring a run. Overall, the Angels have scored no runs in the last 18 innings. They endured consecutive 2-0 defeats against the Dodgers in Anaheim. The Halos have scored a grand total of one run in their last 22 innings. That's crazy.

Here are the Angels-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (-108)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-111)

Over: 11.5 (-110)

Under: 11.5 (-110)

How To Watch Angels vs Rockies

TV: Bally Sports West (Angels) / AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels were stopped cold by Dodger pitching over their past two games. Now they get to face a far worse team, the Rockies, in Coors Field, a known launching pad which is friendly to hitters. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in Coors? That should get the Angels out of their offensive funk and back into a long-ball-hitting groove. Patrick Sandoval, who has been a very solid starting pitcher for the Halos this year, takes the bump in this game. Everything about this game lines up really well for the Angels, who had Thursday off and should be well-rested for a game which involved a not-that-long plane flight from Anaheim to Denver. One should expect a crisp, focused performance from the Angels in this game.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are talented, but we have seen in recent days that their batting order still has plenty of holes. It can't just be Ohtani and Trout all the time; other guys have to step up. Against the Dodgers, those other guys did not emerge. The Angels have a chance to make the playoffs, but this team has floundered so many times in the past when it had a chance to do something good.

Also consider the point that the Rockies just had a hugely frustrating series of near-misses in Cincinnati against the Reds. The Rockies were competitive in those games but couldn't make a final handful of plays. They're close, though. They could easily turn this game against the Angels and get the extra hits they need to win.

Final Angels-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Angels are a much better team, playing in a hitter-friendly park after getting shut out in consecutive games. This feels like a breakout game for the Halos.

Final Angels-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5