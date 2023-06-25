The Los Angeles Angels will finish the three-game series with the Colorado Rockies, with both looking to take the rubber match. We are at Coors Field sharing our MLB odds series, making an Angels-Rockies prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Angels absolutely demolished the Rockies in a historic 25-1 thrashing at Coors Field. Somehow, it was 23-0 Angels in the fourth inning, with the Halos just going off on easy mode for the entire night. It was already 2-0 Angels in the third inning when Mike Trout sent a ball to deep center field for a solo home run. Significantly, it was his 17th home run of the season and made it 3-0 Halos. The next hitter Brandon Drury pounded a shot to deep left field for a back-to-back blast. Ultimately, his 13th home run put the Angels up 4-0.

Matt Thais came to the plate next and slugged a shot to right field. Amazingly, his fourth home run finished a sequence of back-to-back-to-back blasts to make it 5-0 Angels. Shohei Ohtani clipped a single to right later in the inning to make it 7-0. Next, Drury batted again and singled to right-center field to drive in two. It was his third RBI of the inning, and made it 9-0. Next, Hunter Renfroe clapped a double to right field to drive in three, making it 12-0 Angels.

The newest Angel, Eduardo Escobar, drove in his first RBI with his new team to make it 13-0. Then, Mickey Moniak joined the party as he sent a moonshot to deep right-center field to make it 15-0. It was 20-0 in the fourth inning when David Fletcher lifted a ball to deep left for his first home run of the season. Ultimately, Griffin Canning had plenty of run support as he threw six shutout innings.

Tyler Anderson will start for the Angels today and comes in with a 4-1 record and a 5.64 ERA. Meanwhile, Austin Gomber starts for the Rockies and enters with a 4-7 record and a 7.25 ERA.

Here are the Angels-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (-110)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 13 (-110)

Under: 13 (-110)

How To Watch Angels vs. Rockies

TV: A&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Fox Sports West

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 3:05 PM ET/12:05 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have a top-5 offense but do not showcase it consistently. Now, they hope to keep the momentum they built from last night's historic and amazing victory in front of a packed crowd at Coors.

Ohtani is batting .294 with 25 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 51 runs. Likewise, Trout is hitting .258 with 17 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 48 runs. Renfroe is now batting .261 with 12 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 37 runs. Meanwhile, Drury is now hitting .273 with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 34 runs. Moniak is clipping .337 with six home runs, 19 RBIs, and 16 runs. Ultimately, this lineup showed what it could do in last night's blowout victory.

Andreson is not the best pitcher. Therefore, he might need help from a bullpen that is currently ranked fifth in the majors in bullpen ERA. But they have struggled in two games over the last week and must hold the line if there is a close game today.

The Angels will cover the spread if the Halos can batter the baseball again. Then, the pitching must hold up.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies are a terrible team and played to the worst of their capabilities last night. Now, they hope to recover from the embarrassment of last night's fiasco and attempt to steal the series.

Ryan McMahon is batting .264 with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 43 runs. However, he is 0 for 6 in this series and has not had a hit in four straight games. Elias Diaz is hitting .292 with nine home runs, 40 RBIs, and 27 runs. Regardless, he did not have a hit yesterday after getting three hits on Friday. Ezequiel Tovar is batting .259 with six home runs, 31 RBIs, and 33 runs. Likewise, he is 3 for 9 in this series.

Gomber has had a terrible year. Meanwhile, the Rockies have the second-worst bullpen in the majors. They must figure out how to keep the lineup grounded and not allow multiple home runs again.

The Rockies will cover the spread if they grab the early lead. Then, they must pitch well and keep the ball in the park.

Final Angels-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Angels are the superior team and should beat the Rockies on most days. Therefore, expect that to happen as the Angels hammer the Rockies again to take the series.

Final Angels-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (-110)