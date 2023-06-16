The Los Angeles Angels will start a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. We are at Kauffman Stadium, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Angels-Royals prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Angels are coming off a series where they took three of four games from the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Now, they are hoping to continue their string of success on this road trip. The Royals have lost 11 games in a row and are 1-11 this month. Now, they hope to pull out of this slump.

The Angels are on a roll, but those wins have come with some consequences. Unfortunately, Zach Neto suffered a strained oblique on Wednesday. Gio Urshella suffered a hip injury while running the bases. Additionally, Anthony Rendon suffered an injured wrist when the pitcher hit it with a pitch. The Halos must use all their depth to replace these three infielders.

Patrick Sandoval will make the start for the Angels and comes in with a 3-6 record and a 4.52 ERA. However, he has struggled recently and went five innings while allowing five earned runs on 10 hits in a loss to the Seattle Mariners last weekend. It continued a trend where Sandoval has allowed five earned runs in each of his past two starts. Furthermore, he has only had two quality starts in his last five outings.

Brady Singer comes in with a record of 4-5 with a 6.58 ERA. Recently, he went 4 1/3 innings while allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out three and walking four in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles in his last outing.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have been hot on offense lately. However, they may need their depth to come through to survive the injuries. The Halos need more out of their star players to have a chance.

Mike Trout is still one of the better players on the Angels. However, he is batting .248 with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 42 runs. It has not been a good season for Trout, as his batting average is well below his usual numbers. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani is hitting .301 with 21 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 45 runs. He continues his strong season and may reach 40 home runs and 100 RBIs if he can stay healthy. Unfortunately, Urshela will not play as the Halos are still determining the severity of his injury. Trout and Ohtani lead an offense that ranks 11th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, sixth in runs, and fifth in home runs.

Sandoval needs to have a good game today. Additionally, the bullpen must continue to pitch well, as they currently have the fifth-best ERA in baseball. The overall pitching is the 11th-best on the road this season.

The Angels will cover the spread if Trout and Ohtani can produce and the role players drive runs home. Likewise, Sandoval must pitch efficiently and not allow as many runs as he has in recent games.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals are awful. Somehow, they have lost enough games over the last month to replace the Oakland Athletics as the worst team in baseball. Their hitting needs to find a way to clobber the baseball.

MJ Melendez is still a strong option. However, he is batting .221 with five home runs, 27 RBIs, and 28 runs. Bobby Witt Jr. is supposed to be a great player. However, he is hitting .244 with 11 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 40 runs. These two are the main weapons in the offense, especially with Salvador Perez leaving the game on Thursday with an injury. Additionally, they will represent an offense that is 23rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, 27th in runs, 25th in home runs, and 26th in slugging percentage.

The Royals' starters rank 27th in team ERA and have struggled to get quality starts. Also, their bullpen is 27th in ERA. The Royals need better pitching to break themselves out of this slump.

The Royals will cover the spread if their offense can get to Sandoval early. Then, they need Singer to have a good game against the Halos.

Final Angels-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Angels have endured plenty of injuries recently. However, they still have enough power to get past the worst team in baseball.

Final Angels-Royals Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+105)