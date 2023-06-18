The Los Angeles Angels will finish their three-game series with the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon. We are here to share our MLB odds series, making an Angels-Royals prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Royals rallied from a large deficit to beat the Angels 10-9. Now, they hope to steal the series from the Angels. Things started well for the Halos in the second inning as Brandon Drury lined the first pitch he saw to deep left field for a solo home run to put the Angels on the board. Then, Taylor Ward slugged a solo shot to deep left field to make it 2-0 Angels. The Royals shot back in the fourth when MJ Melendez pummeled a two-run bomb to deep center to tie the game.

But the Angels used small ball to get the lead back with two more runs. Next, Drury struck again in the sixth with a two-run monster shot to left field for his second of the game to make it 6-2. Shohei Ohtani clobbered a two-run bomb in the seventh to make it 8-2. However, the Royals began their comeback in the seventh when Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two with a double. Kansas City added two more in the eighth to set up another chance for Witt. Then, he drove in two more with a single to tie the game.

The Angels took the lead back in the ninth when Mike Trout singled to left-center field. However, the Angels kept Chris Devenski in the game rather than bringing in closer Carlos Estevez. The Royals led off with a double. Then, they took third on an error. Maikel Garcia singled to tie the game. Finally, Samad Taylor delivered a game-winning single to win the game for the Royals. The loss wasted a good game by Griffin Canning, who went six innings while allowing two earned runs.

Tyler Anderson will start for the Angels and comes in with a record of 3-1 with an ERS of 5.80. Meanwhile, the Royals will start Zack Greinke, who comes in with a 1-6 record and a 4.65 ERA.

Here are the Angels-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Royals Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+126)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Angels vs. Royals

TV: Fox Sports TV, MLB TV

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 2:11 PM ET/11:11 AM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels would have covered the spread yesterday had the bullpen not completely fallen apart. Unfortunately, they could not hold a six-run lead and saw a lead vanish quickly. But the offense continued to play well.

The Angels have been the best-hitting team over the last seven days. Amazingly, they have continued to hit the baseball despite the injuries. But they still have two of the better hitters in baseball. Now, it is up to them to lead the charge.

Trout is batting .248 with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 43 runs. Likewise, Ohtani is hitting .301 with 22 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 47 runs. But they need others to come through and have had some help, especially yesterday. Significantly, Drury clobbered two home runs yesterday. He now is batting .261 with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 29 runs. Now, Drury hopes to stay hot.

The Angels pitching staff is 17th in team ERA when holding the lead. However, they have the eighth-best pitching staff in baseball on Sundays. The bullpen is currently the sixth-best bullpen in baseball, despite coughing up eight runs on Saturday.

The Angels will cover the spread if the bats stay hot. Then, the bullpen must redeem themselves after last night.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals are the worst team in baseball. However, they clobbered enough hits to get the job done yesterday and hope to continue the momentum today as they finish the series with the Angels.

Witt is now batting .245 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 40 runs. Significantly, his four RBIs helped power the comeback yesterday. Melendez is struggling, hitting only .217 with five home runs, 27 RBIs, and 28 runs. However, he still has the power to clobber the baseball.

The Royals still have a bad pitching staff. Moreover, they are 28th in pitching during day games. They must avoid allowing Ohtani, Trout, and the rest of the lineup to continue clobbering the baseball.

The Royals will cover the spread if they get the lead first. Then, they must pitch efficiently.

Final Angels-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Angels are the better team and will rebound. Therefore, expect the Halos to find a way to take the finale.

Final Angels-Royals Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+126)