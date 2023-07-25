The Los Angeles Tigers and the Detroit Tigers start their series today. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Angels come into the game after winning two of three over the Pirates over the weekend. That makes it five wins in six games for the Angels, as they travel to Detroit. With the winning streak, the Angels are in the thick of the playoff race. While they are 7.5 games back of the Rangers with a 57-44 record, they are just 4.5 games behind the Blue Jays for the last wild car spot. With the Red Sox and Yankees also in the way, all the focus is on Shohei Ohtani. The Angels must decide if they are going to move him or keep him in hopes of a playoff run.

The Tigers took a 5-1 win in a make-up game with the Giants. The win places the Giants at 46-54 on the season. Like the Angels, the Tigers are in a situation where they need to decide what they are doing at the trade deadline. They are just seven games back of the Twins as of now. They could try to make a run, but there is heavy interest for many of their players at the deadline, and the Tigers need to decide if they will be sellers.

Here are the Angels-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Tigers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-215)

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+176)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Angels vs. Tigers

TV: BSW/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The offense for this Angels squad is quality. They are seventh in runs scored, 11th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. It is all about Ohtani on this squad. Not only does Ohtani lead the team in ERA, Wins, and strikeouts, but he also leads in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Ohtani is still hitting well at the dish. He is hitting just .255 on the month, but he has scored 15 runs on the month. Ohtani has six home runs and ten RBIs on the month as well. He also has two triples and a double in the month. He has struggled some with strikeouts this month. Ohtani has struck out 22 times this month, including six times in the series with the Pirates.

The hot bat at the time is Mickey Moniak. Moniak is hitting .355 on the month with an on-base percentage of .385. While doing that he has hit three home runs and driving in 13 runs this month. Moniak also has scored nine times while also hitting two doubles. Moniak is on a 14-game hitting streak and has a hit in every game he has had an at-bat since July 1st. Joining Moniak in hitting well is Luis Rengifo. Rengifo is hitting .302 with a .388 on-base percentage. He has driven in eight runs this month while hitting five home runs. Two of those came on two solo home runs on Sunday. In the last four games, he has three home runs and four RBIs.

Driving in a ton of runs as of late is Taylor Ward. Ward has driven in six runs in the last four games while hitting two home runs. On the month, he is hitting .314 with a .453 on-base percentage. Ward has driven in 11 runs this month, while also scoring 11 times. He has done that with three home runs and six doubles on the month. He also has stolen a base this month.

On the hill today will be Griffin Canning. He is 6-4 on the year with a 4.52 ERA. Last time out it was 5.2 innings of work with 12 strikeouts while giving up two runs. While that was a solid performance, Canning struggled in his first start of the month. He gave up four runs and three home runs in just 2.2 innings of work. Still, he has had some solid starts this year. In June he had a 3.41 ERA, including two outings of six innings while giving up a run or less.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tiger's offense has been awful this year. They are sitting 28th in runs scored, 29th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. The two best players on the Tiger's offense are Spencer Torkelson and Zach McKinstry. Torkelson leads the team in home runs and RBIs on the season, but still, neither value places him in the top 40 in the majors. He has been driving in a fair amount of runs this month. He has 14 RBIs on the month, with the help of four home runs, a triple, and four doubles. Meanwhile, he has scored 12 runs.

McKinstry leads the team in batting average and on-base percentage but is outside the top 100 in the majors of both of those categories. He has struggled as of late. He does not have a hit in the last two games and is hitting just .234 on the month. McKinstry is not driving in a lot of runs either. He has just four RBIs on the month with the help of two home runs. His only RBI since the first game of July was on a solo home run on July 21st. McKinstry has struggled heavily with runners in scoring position this month, wasting plenty of opportunities for more RBIs.

Meanwhile, the pitching is much better. While they are 18th in team ERA, they are fifth in WHIP and tenth in opponent batting average. Eduardo Rodriguez will be heading to the mound today. He is 6-5 on the year with a 2.69 and 0.97 WHIP. His last two starts have been solid. He went seven innings in the last start and gave up just two runs while striking out seven. The time before that was five innings with two runs as well, with seven strikeouts. He has won each of those starts as well. In nine of his 13 starts, he has given up two or fewer runs, which has resulted in a 6-0 record in those games.

Final Angels-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Tigers have won two straight games, and are in a situation where if they go on a winning streak, they could be in the thick of the race for the AL Central. If they go on a losing streak, they will be out of it quickly. The pitching edge goes slightly to the Tigers today, but the offensive edge is much bigger for the Angels. They will get the win today, and easily cover.

Final Angels-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-196)