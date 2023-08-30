Anne Hathaway has credited Gen Z for influencing her fashion.

Speaking to Vogue, Hataway revealed she has changed her tune on Gen Z. “I know this sounds like I'm super-pandering, but I'm really switched on by Gen Z. It's a fun generation when it comes to fashion.”

She explained, “They really hit it just right where they have a great time with it, but they define themselves by themselves.”

Later on, Hathaway once again reiterated that's she's “really switch on” by Gen Z, and that “Their relationship with [fashion], the way it's received, it's a really, really fun dance.” She called Gen Z's obsession with color “dopamine dressing.”

Turns out, Hathaway “felt really lost” with her fashion sense. She thought that she could only have one style, but this Gen Z revelation has changed her mindset. “And that's part of the reason why I love being an actor, and my style is fluid,” she said. “And once I realized that, then I felt like something clicked. But that's just me. It's different. Some people are like, ‘Nope, black turtleneck every day.”

Anne Hathaway is an Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada, Ocean's 8, Interstellar, and more. Last year, she starred in James Gray's Armageddon Time. In 2013, Hathaway won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Les Misérables.

She also starred in an Apple TV+ series, WeCrashed, in early 2022 with Jared Leto. She also has a number of projects coming up including Mothers' Instinct, The Idea of You, and Mother Mary.