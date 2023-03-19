Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

For the first time in 25 years, a mainline Anno game – Anno 1800 – will be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

To allow players to experience what it’s like to play Anno 1800 on consoles, the game is downloadable and playable for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X until March 23. The game will also be free to play for those on PC, through Ubisoft Connect or the Epic Games Store.

The console version of Anno 1800 has a revamped UI and controls to make it more suitable for controller-only gameplay. Radial option menus and cyclable menus have been added to accommodate controllers. While PC players transitioning from desktop to consoles might find the controls unusual, those who are used to controller gaming would be right at home with the new control setup.

Anno 1800 is a city-building and strategy game, that gives players the opportunity to show off their leadership skills: build gigantic metropolises, set up efficient and profitable logistical networks, colonize an exotic new continent, charter expeditions to the four corners of the globe, and dominate their opponents diplomatically, commercially or militarily.

The Standard version of the Anno 1800 console edition includes the base game and the biggest game updates. The Deluxe version and pre-orders of the console edition have the same Standard version plus additional cosmetic bonuses. Meanwhile, fans who play both the PC and console versions of the game during the Free Week can receive 9 ornaments from the PC version as a gift. Any progress from the Free Week will be carried over to the full game on any platform thanks to the cross-platform cloud save system of the game.

Finally, as part of the 25th birthday celebration of Anno, Ubisoft will be launching the Post Launch Compilation Part 2 Official Soundtrack.