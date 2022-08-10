Zach Johnson and accidental tee shots have become synonymous with each other, thanks to his growing list of minor mishaps with his club and the ball when teeing off. And now, because of it, Johnson just got the “Another one” treatment from no other than DJ Khaled himself.

.@DJKhaled explains the rules of golf. First up, the accidental tee shot 😅 cc: @ZachJohnsonPGA pic.twitter.com/r5juEfJpYt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 10, 2022

See, even DJ Khaled couldn’t believe it himself, but just like what he said, “accidents happen.”

Zach Johnson has quite hilariously built a reputation for accidentally hitting the ball, so frequently even that it came to a point that he didn’t even notice it.

During the 2022 WM Phoenix Open back in February, Zach Johnson seemingly revealed that he had actually lost count how many times it had happened to him.

Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN back in February:

When he started recounting all of his accidental hits, he said, “Three.” Then added one more, “Four.” Two happened at the 13th hole during the Masters and one happened on No. 5 at TPC Boston. Johnson said the one on Friday was different because it wasn’t a practice swing. “The other ones I’m, like, rehearsing, like trying to sweep it,” he said.

While it’s all fun, what is not enjoyable to think about for Zach Johnson is the fact that he missed the 2022 FedEx playoffs cut, as he finished his season with just 246 points, which is only good for 151st overall. In any case, he doesn’t have to worry about losing his PGA TOUR card, as he is still 14th on the all-time money list.