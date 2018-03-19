At one point in time, Anquan Boldin was considered to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He was as tough and consistent a player in the NFL at his position with Hall of Fame-caliber resume to his credit.

After the 2016 NFL season with the Detroit Lions, Boldin agreed to sign with the Buffalo Bills. Two weeks after agreeing to terms with Buffalo, Boldin surprisingly retired. Although Boldin has been out of the game for a year and isn’t getting any younger at 37, the one-time Super Bowl champion believes he could still play if he desired to do so, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun.

“Definitely,” Boldin said. “If I wanted to, I know I could.”

In 2016, Boldin caught 67 passes for 584 yards and eight touchdowns for the Lions. The veteran continued to produce as one of Matthew Stafford’s favorite targets in Detroit. Boldin also played in all 16 games that year for Detroit which was something he was able to do three out of the last four seasons of his NFL career.

Although it appears Boldin won’t be making a comeback, the three-time Pro Bowler has been staying in shape while training draft prospects and a return to the field might not be completely out of the question, via Zrebiec.

Boldin said his current work with the Players Coalition takes up much of his time, but he still works out every day and he’s been training draft prospects getting them ready for the NFL. He claims he hasn’t thought about whether he could play again, but he has little doubt that he could.

Before Boldin retired there were rumors swirling about the New England Patriots being interested in the veteran wideout. Ultimately, nothing came to fruition, mainly due to the Bills reluctance to let him go to sign with a division rival, but if he’s approached by New England or another contender, it may not be out of the realm of possibility that he laces them up one more time.