Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer sends fans wild with major tease of Jonathan Majors’ Kang

Years after Avengers: Endgame concluded the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga, fans are now diving head first into the Multiverse. With Phase 4 about to end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Phase 5 is set to begin with Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania kicking things to overdrive. And with the initial trailer of this Paul Rudd-starrer hitting the internet, fans are hyped up upon seeing Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror for the first time.

In the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer, MCU fans get to see Rudd’s Scott Lang and his life after Endgame. We see that he’s enjoying success and popularity as an Avenger, not to mention Lang is happy with Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne, or the Wasp.

After showing where Lang and Van Dyne are in their lives, the trailer shifts to Cassie showing a new discovery she learned about the Quantum Realm. The teenage daughter of Ant-Man seems to have discovered how to send a satellite probe, something which Janet Van Dyne vehemently opposes. Without any warning, Scott, Hope, Janet, Cassie, and Hank Pym are all sucked into the Quantum Realm.

From that point on in the Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, MCU fans see more of the realm where Janet was trapped for decades and the denizens that inhabit that particular realm. Michelle Pfeiffer’s character goes on to explain that they are now in a world beneath their own. This exposition leads to the central conflict of the film and the primary antagonist here – Kang the Conqueror, majestically portrayed by Jonathan Majors.

As it stands, it seems that the only way for Scott and his family to return is with the aid of Kang. After a montage of action scenes, we see a shot of Kang’s unmasked profile, offering Ant-Man the chance to return home. Upon closer inspection, it looks like this variant of He Who Remains from the Loki series, albeit a more violent and scary one, possesses a set of scars on his face, making him more imposing.

Shortly after, the film’s title card appears with its scheduled release on February 17, 2023. And while it’s only months away, the tease of Kang in this trailer will surely give MCU fans a lot to look forward to when Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania comes out.