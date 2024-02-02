"Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win!"

Actor Anthony Anderson found himself in the emergency room after an on-set fight took an unexpected turn. The 53-year-old star, known for his roles in “Black-ish” and other projects, shared on Instagram that he sustained injuries while filming the upcoming action thriller “G20” in Cape Town, South Africa, according to Deadline.

The actor posted a photo of himself on a stretcher, giving a peace sign and smiling, with the caption, “Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn't win!” Anderson humorously added, “Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who! I'm not as young as I used to be!”

Despite the incident, Anderson assured fans that his injuries were not severe. He stated, “CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back, just a deep contusion. That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!”

Anthony Anderson also shared an image of the chair that caused the mishap, describing it as “the chair that whooped my a–.” He playfully added, “Little does he know I got something for that a–! He gone learn today!”

“G20,” directed by Patricia Riggen, is an action thriller centered around terrorists taking over the G20 Summit. In addition to Anderson, the film features a star-studded cast, including Antony Starr, Viola Davis, Ramón Rodríguez, and Marsai Martin, Anderson's former “Black-ish” co-star.

While the actor may be nursing some bruises from the unexpected on-set scuffle, he remains in good spirits and ready to continue filming the action-packed thriller. The incident highlights the physical demands and occasional hazards of performing one's stunts in the film industry.