Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies is tonight! The Lakers had their chance to advance but the Grizzlies showed up in Game 5. Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves are featured in FanDuel’s latest NBA same-game parlay.

The NBA playoffs have been electric so far. The Boston Celtics are fresh off advancing to the second round to face their divisional rival, the Philadelphia 76ers. The Atlanta Hawks gave the Celtics a run for their money. The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors also face off tonight, which has another elite same-game parlay.

As for this series, the Grizzlies really showed up at home in Memphis. They won by 17 and stormed out to a 14-point lead after the first quarter. Desmond Bane ended with 33 points as the game’s highest scorer. None of the Grizzlies players are featured on this same-game parlay, however, two crucial Lakers’ are.

Here are the NBA same-game parlay odds for Game 6 in Los Angeles.

Same Game Parlay Odds: Grizzlies-Lakers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers To Win

Anthony Davis 15+ points

Anthony Davis 10+ rebounds

Austin Reaves 2+ Made Threes

Memphis Grizzlies To Win 1st Half

This NBA same-game parlay for Game 6 adds up to +1060 at time of publication.

This seems to be one of the toughest same-game parlays I have seen out there in some time. However, the value is incredible not to at least sprinkle a wager on.

The parlay needs a bunch of different things to happen and the toughest will be the outcome of the game. I’m sure AD will score 15+ as he scored double that amount last time out. Davis also ended with an incredible 19 rebounds in the loss. Austin Reaves finished 3-8 from beyond the arc last game, so it that happens again, then the players’ props are out of the way.

Counting on Memphis to win the first half and LA winning the game is where all the marbles will be released. It’s a tough gamble but the Grizzlies showed up with their backs against the wall in Game 5. Expect them to show up in the first half tonight.