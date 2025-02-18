It's been quite some time since we've seen a marketing powerhouse behind an athlete comparable to the likes of what we've seen Adidas put forth for their superstar Anthony Edwards. The face of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been known to create some of the most jaw-dropping moments on the court over the last few seasons, and recently, he put OKC's Chet Holmgren on another one of his iconic posters. Adidas wasted no time in putting together a wild ad campaign following the viral moment.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-101 in their final game before the NBA All-Star break. While Naz Reid led the way with 27 points, it was Anthony Edwards who set the tone in the first quarter by electrifying the Minnesota crowd and viewers at home. Driving to his left, Edwards saw an open lane and took flight while simultaneously throwing the hammer down over Chet Holmgren.

Expand Tweet

Edwards was later asked about the dunk in his post-game interview, saying, “All I was thinking is, he's not gonna jump. And he came over like he was a little scared, I'm not gonna lie. I don't think he jumped to block it, he just wanted to be on the reel. Shout out to Chet. welcome home, baby.”

Adidas' new Anthony Edwards commercial

Expand Tweet



Adidas wasted no time in putting together an ad campaign just days after the viral moment. Featuring rapper and actor Ice-T emulating his role as Sergeant Fin on Law & Order: SVU, the commercial shows a crime scene with an outline of a body, made to represent anyone who dares jump with Edwards around the rim. A closer look at the evidence markers reveals the number “7” along with other numbers of NBA players that Anthony Edwards has graced with poster dunks.

It's a wild ad campaign, to say the least, but it's nothing new for Edwards and Adidas, as they previously released an ad featuring the “receipts” of all those who doubted Edwards before his meteoric rise in the NBA. With the Adidas marketing machine behind him, we're in for much of the same if Edwards can sustain this type of insane play on the court.