Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is going viral after alleged text messages between him and his ex Ayesha Howard surfaced.

Edwards and Howard are in a paternity and custody battle over Howard's daughter Aubri, who was born in October 2024. Howard, who also shares her son Jason with rapper Lil Baby, she allegedly wrote in a text message per In Touch Weekly informing the NBA star that she is expecting, “I’m pregnant… wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice. We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now.”

Edwards allegedly replied, “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol.”

In the text messages, Howard gave Edwards some options such as being kept up to date with her pregnancy or to “disappear until the babies [sic] here.”

The shooting guard allegedly replied, “Omg [laughing emojis] bye.”

In another conversation, Howard allegedly asked Edwards if he hated her, to which he responded, “[Yes]. Because you bringing a child in the world that’s gone be without a father.”

Edwards was adamant about how he felt about the ordeal and promised her that he “won’t be in a child life [he] don’t want” and that she was “sick” for still going through with having the child.

The NBA star and Howard are now in court in California to determine the paternity of Aubri and if there will be any child support awarded if the paternity results come back positive.

“Upon informing Anthony of the pregnancy, he blocked me on all communication platforms and made it clear, through text messages, that he did not want to be involved in the life of our child. His exact words were that our daughter would be a ‘fatherless child,'” she claimed in the docs obtained by the outlet.

“From that point on, Anthony never reached out to me to inquire about my well-being, the well-being of our child, or any of the needs I had during my pregnancy. I did not receive any support — emotional, financial, or otherwise — throughout the entire duration of my pregnancy.”

In the docs, Howard claims that she and Edwards “spent time together in various cities while he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and during his off-season. In January 2024, [she] discovered that [she] was pregnant with his child.”

Ayesha Howard Breaks Her Silence On Anthony Edwards Alleged Text Messages

Now that the text messages have gone viral, Howard has responded via her Instagram Story on Thursday (Feb. 13).

“You have all become so numb, ungrateful, and disrespectful of the ability to reproduce and give life that abortion has become desensitized,” she wrote in a lengthy message posted online.

“You are so accustomed to seeing, hearing, and being raised by women who had to be the village after abandonment, that society has normalized cowardly behavior. Now, the blame is placed on the woman on innocent babies while the man is continuously protected,” she added not naming Edwards by name,.

Howard went on to give women an uplifting message amid the controversy and how blessed she is to have her daughter.

“It's not your fault, sis. It's your body, your choice, and your voice still matters. Although you may have seen your mother, aunts, or grandmothers handle this on their own, they were never supposed to, and neither are you,” she said addressing the women.

The mom of two then went on to address the men and seemingly calling out Edwards.

“To the men who have lacked and continue to lack male representation, influence, and accountability; being a man doesn't start or stop with an erection. Being a father is not optional after bypassing the preventative measures available to you beforehand. Don't become what your fathers were to your mothers. Conceiving takes two. In that moment, both male and female have choices that determine the outcome of tomorrow. It's everyone's responsibility to make choices they can live with.”

She then addressed what her daughter means to her and that she is happy with the choice she made.

“I'm happy with mine. My daughter is a God-given gift, not a mistake. The act was consensual, and my baby is not to blame. It's my body, my choice, my right, my mind. I'm not imposing what you should do with your body, so please respect my choice with mine. To any woman navigating single motherhood stay strong and stand tall for your babies. The wrong is in abandonment, not in the blessing of reproduction,” she concluded.

While the text messages went viral, another discourse online was the age gap between Edwards and Howard as the NBA star is 23 and she is 38. Edwards has not made a statement at this time.