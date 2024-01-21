The award-winning actor is working on his biography.

Anthony Hopkins is penning a new biography that reveals alcohol struggles, growing up, and much more.

The 86-year-old talked to PEOPLE about his work in progress in a recent interview.

Anthony Hopkins is working on a new biography

It's a story worth telling, considering his stellar career. He's an Oscar-winning actor who's appeared in movies such as The Silence of the Lambs, Howards End, The Elephant Man, The Father, The Remains of the Day, and more.

Luckily, the actor's life can be written by him due to his terrific memory. He seems to remember key moments that are worth jotting down.

“I realized how I'm blessed with one thing,” he said. “Maybe it's my actor's brain. I do have quite a memory. I remember days of months in the years.”

One area the star shares in his biography is his alcoholism. In it, he reveals that it was on course to his demise.

“I was drinking myself to death,” he stated. “One day, I had a moment of sheer fright. I got some help. That was 48 years ago.”

Much of it is due to the voice he heard in his head saying, “You can start living.” Since that moment, he's been sober.

You can tell he is grateful for all of life's treasures.

“I'm just fortunate,” he added. “I went through ups and downs and depressions and despair and anger and all that stuff, but gradually the last few years [I've been] thinking, ‘Well, I'm still here.'”

Check out Anthony Hopkins's latest role as Sigmund Freud in Freud's Last Session.