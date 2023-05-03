Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Anthony Mackie is a popular actor who has starred in various film projects such as Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, The Adjustment Bureau, The Hurt Locker, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and many others. He is a Kids’ Choice Awards nominee, People’s Choice Awards nominee, Teen Choice Awards nominee, and a two-time MTV Movie + Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Anthony Mackie’s Net Worth in 2023.

Anthony Mackie’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $8 million

Anthony Mackie’s net worth in 2023 is $8 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Anthony Mackie was born on September 23, 1978 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He studied at Warren Easton Senior High School. Furthermore, Mackie also attended North Carolina School of the Arts to hone his acting skills. After graduating from high school, Mackie would complete his education at Juilliard School’s Drama Division.

In 2002, Mackie made his first onscreen acting debut in the TV series called As If. During the same year, he also made his cinematic debut in the Eminem film, 8 Mile. 8 Mile would go on to gross over $242 million around the world.

Since then, Mackie would go on to earn various movie roles for films such as Hollywood Homicide, The Manchurian Candidate, She Hate Me, Haven, Sucker Free City, Million Dollar Baby, The Man, Freedomland, Heavens Fall, Crossover, We Are Marshall, The Hurt Locker, Night Catches Us, Brother to Brother, Real Steel, What’s Your Number, Man on a Ledge, Gangster Squad, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and many others. For his performances in The Hurt Locker and Brother to Brother, Mackie received two Independent Spirit Awards nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2009, Mackie made a notable performance in a starring role for the film, Notorious, where he portrayed rapper Tupac Shakur. Notorious would go on to gross $44 million worldwide. Two years later, Mackie also appeared in The Adjustment Bureau, where he acted alongside Hollywood stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Jon Stewart, and Michael Kelly. The Adjustment Bureau would go on to gross around $128 million worldwide.

But among the films that Mackie appeared in his most successful role yet came in 2014 when he appeared in Captain America: Winter Soldier. Mackie made the Marvel hero, Sam Wilson a.k.a. Falcon came to life in the blockbuster film that also starred Chris Evans, Scarlett Johanssen, Samuel Jackson, and Sebastian Stan.

Mackie would reprise the role of Sam Wilson in several MCU films. He appeared in Ant-Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil-War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and MCU TV Series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. All of which would become blockbuster hits.

As per reports, for Avengers: Age of Ultron, Mackie only received $100,000. But for making Sam Wilson come to life again in Avengers: Infinity War, Mackie saw his salary bump up to $4 million. Mackie’s biggest payday with the MCU franchise came in 2021 when he starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Sebastian Stan. With Sam Wilson taking the mantle of Captain America onscreen, Mackie received $475,000 per episode to rack up $3.8 million to pocket around $2.9 million for the show.

But while Mackie has had a lot of success with the MCU franchise, he has also appeared in several other projects. In 2019, Mackie starred in one episode of the hit TV series Black Mirror. For starring as Danny, Mackie received $475,000 for the lone episode. Roughly a year later, Mackie also appeared in the Netflix series called Altered Carbon. For making Takeshi Kovacs come to life, the MCU star was paid $450,000 per episode for a total pay of $3.6 million for the show. As of late, Mackie also appeared in notable projects such as Point Blank, The Banker, The Woman in the Window, Outside the Wire, We Have a Ghost, and If You Were the Last.

Given that Mackie is highly successful as an actor, it isn’t a surprise that he is penciled to appear in future projects. As per IMDB, he is set to appear in Signal Hill, Elevation, Clybourne Park, Ending Things, Sneaks, The Electric State, TV Series Twisted Metal, Desert Warrior, and Panopticon. Mackie is also set to reprise his role as Sam Wilson in MCU films Captain America: Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Captain America: New World Order. According to sources, Mackie will be receiving $10 million for a starring role in the fourth installment of Captain America.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Anthony Mackie’s net worth in 2023?