On Tuesday, we have a full slate of baseball on the 4th of July and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 20-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, July 4th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props between two games parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Anthony Rizzo 2+ Total Bases

Anthony Santander 2+ Total Bases

Bryan De La Cruz 2+ Total Bases

Nolan Arenado 2+ Total Bases

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +2007 or +427 for (BAL-NYY) & +299 (STL-MIA)

Anthony Rizzo 2+ Total Bases

Anthony Rizzo is second on the Yankees with a batting average of .267 just behind Aaron Judge's .291 and also is 3rd on the team in drawing walks with 32 in 288 at-bats. Rizzo gets to take on Kyle Gibson as the Baltimore Orioles pitcher who is coming off two of his worst starts of the season. He has allowed 11 runs on 16 hits in just 7.2 innings pitched. Gibson also has struggled against left-handed batters to the tune of .290 batting average with 15 doubles and 4 home runs.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anthony Santander 2+ Total Bases

Anthony Santander is batting .268 with 21 doubles and 14 home runs on the season making him a dangerous threat at the top of the order for this Baltimore Orioles lineup. He has the ability to make hard contact on every at-bat which would normally lead to extra base hits. On the mound for the Yankees is Clarke Schmidt who has been rounding out to form only allowing 3 runs or less in each of his last eight games but has been giving up 16 hits and 7 walks over his last three games which will give Santander plenty of opportunities to get on base multiple times in this contest.

Bryan De La Cruz 2+ Total Bases

Bryan De La Cruz has been playing well this season hitting .273 with 26 extra base hits, and 9 home runs on the season. He gets to take on the struggling Adam Wainwright who couldn't even complete two full innings in his last outing. He has given up 13 runs on 17 hits with 2 home runs in just 4.2 innings pitched in his last two games. De La Cruz also has had some recent success against Wainwright where he's gone 1-for-4 with 1 home run in limited action.

Nolan Arenado 2+ Total Bases

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs and 55 RBIs on the season. He also is batting .277 with 32 extra base hits in 310 at-bats. Arenado also had success against left-handed pitchers with a .267 with 4 home runs and 11 RBIs on the season and he gets a young leftie in Jesus Luzardo in today's matchup. Luzardo is coming off back-to-back dominant performances but he still gives up a .254 batting average with 23 doubles and 10 home runs against right-handed batters. He has a high-heat fastball that is his get-out pitch which is something Arenado has had a ton of success. This may be a hard matchup on paper but Arenado has the skills to hit this over.